2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: It's thrifty, fun and handy -- provided you can conveniently charge it at home

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 confirmed several of my evolving convictions about electric cars -- thrifty to operate, handy in daily driving, challenging on long trips, quick off the line and, yeah, pretty doggone good-looking in some cases.
My main conclusion, however, is this: if you buy an electric car, install a dedicated, Level 2 charger at home. I can say from experience that modern, long-range, high-kWh electric vehicles take forever to charge at a standard household outlet.
When we started our week with the Ioniq 5, the car, according to its own display screen, had a 97-percent drive-battery charge and an available driving range of 216 miles. After driving the car three days -- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday -- over 204.7 miles of mixed city/hwy travel, that same display reported a remaining battery life of 15 percent and a remaining drive range of 31 miles.
At that point, I plugged the car in at home, curious to see how long it would take a standard household outlet to charge our Ioniq 5's state-of-the-art 77.4-kWh battery back up to 100 percent. We never got there.
Having plugged in Ioniq 5 at midnight Friday night, I left it tethered there for a full 80 hours -- 24 hours Saturday, 24 Sunday, 24 Monday and 8 hours Tuesday. When I pulled the plug at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, the battery charge had increased from 15 to just 46 percent, the available driving range had stretched from 31 miles to just 93 miles.
Conclusion: install a Level 2 charger at home. Overnight, it can provide a 100-percent charge in 7 to 8 hours, along with a driving range of up to 303 miles, Hyundai says. (A public-access, Level 3, DC Fast Charger, we're told, can provide an 80-percent charge in 18 minutes or so.)
One other real-world caveat I was warned about by an electric-car owner: you can't be in a hurry traveling long distances. In addition to the 18 minutes or so it will take along the highway to (sort of) "fill up" (to 80 percent) at a Level 3 public charger, you may, alas, find someone else got there before you. In that case, he notes, you'll have to wait for that driver to finish charging his or her car before you can charge yours.
Oh, and while the EPA says that 13 cents is the average cost of a residential kilowatt hour in the U.S., that can more than triple at some public charging stations.
Mmmmmm. Did I mention it's a good idea to install a Level 2 charger at home?
All that said, Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 is something of a gem, available with rear- or all-wheel drive, in SE, SEL and Limited trim, and, depending on model, offered with driving ranges of 220, 256 or 303 miles.
On the road, the cabin is serene, the handling confident and the braking insistent -- particularly in the Eco drive mode, where the brakes, to enhance active-battery-charging, squeeze noticeably when the driver lifts off the throttle. (Other driving modes include Normal, Sport and Snow.)
In our Limited AWD, with its twin electric motors and 446 lb.-ft. of torque, we greeted 60 mph in a brisk 5 seconds.
Inside, room is fine in front while leg room in back is impressive; folded-seat cargo room is generous at nearly 60 cubes.
The cabin ambience is of the space-age variety, with door pulls concealed behind door armrests, a center console that looks like a diving board and a transmission that's controlled via a twist nub on a stalk.
Infotainment, on the other hand, is surprisingly traditional, despite the futuristic twin-screen, with well-marked audio and climate controls and a radio volume knob.
Exterior styling? The future is now: a grille that looks like a RoboCop eye shield, sharp creases in flank, an angular rump and four door handles that pop out when the key-holder approaches. The only thing missing is a rear-window wiper, whose absence was sorely felt during a day-long rainy drizzle.
Electric cars are becoming mainstream, and Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 is among the most appealing. But, seriously, plan on adding 2 grand or so to the cost of your car by installing a Level 2 charger at home -- and be sure to pencil in very long breaks for "refueling" stops during road trips.