2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

We drove the Limited turbo and found it lively off the line -- we greeted 60 mph in the 7's -- and enthusiastic in passing, once the blower takes a beat to spool up. Santa Cruz also rides and drives like a car while providing a quiet at-speed cabin and confident handling.

In 130 miles, 50 on the interstate, we realized 22 mpg, just as the EPA figured.

Inside, room is fine up front and rear head room is good. Rear leg room, though, is dependent on the kindness of front passengers.

The infotainment setup cries out for volume/tuning knobs, but the screen is logical and the presentation attractive. And we loved the steering-wheel toggle switches for infotainment controls. But, gee, even dimmed, the gauges are bright at night. You could almost get a tan.

Oh, well. In the final analysis, this new Santa Cruz does, indeed, offer a car-like experience with some genuinely truck-y capability. So maybe it IS a "Sport Adventure Vehicle" after all.

Mmmm. Hey, doc, as I lay here on your couch I feel better, now that I know where Santa Cruz is coming from. Now, if I can just get my hand out of my vest, I can stop complaining about my defeat at Waterloo!

