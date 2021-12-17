2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: It's a fashion statement from a brand that once relied more on its good personality

There's an old country song by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn with the hilarious title, "You're The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly." Happily, the song goes on to make the case that "Looks ain't everything . . . I love you just the same."

That used to be your humble correspondent's take on Hyundai styling. The vehicles themselves generally had such great personalities that the old gape-mouth corporate grille, still evident to some degree on current Palisade, could be overlooked.

Now, however, Hyundai is showing signs of a newfound dedication to cosmetics. The brand's dashing new face, worn to one extent or another by such disparate offerings as the Santa Cruz "Sport Adventure Vehicle," the Elantra compact sedan and the Venue and Santa Fe crossovers, is displayed in full fine flower on the all-new Tucson crossover.