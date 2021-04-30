2022 Infiniti QX55

Infiniti's compact QX50 crossover has spawned a fashion maven: the 2022 QX55, which shares 50's platform and mechanicals.

Although, from a styling standpoint, it's pretty much identical to its source material from the B-pillar forward, QX55 from its B-pillar aft goes its own way, showing a fastback roof and seductive profile.

Of course, you gotta make some sacrifices in the name of fashion. Compared to QX50, the dashing 55 surrenders an inch-and-a-half of rear head room, 10 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo space and roughly 6 cubes of total interior volume.

On the other hand, when you're behind the wheel -- well, as Billy Crystal's "Fernando" used to say, "Dahling, you look mahvelous. Absolutely mahvelous!"

Like QX50, which itself debuted in 2019, this new QX55's styling starts with a mug that blends a catfish maw with raptor-eye headlights and slashing front-fascia vents. That remarkable face is capped by a hood that shows raised character creases sharp enough to cut steak, along with edges that overlap the fender crowns! Finally, the draped hood edge melds into a flank-long character line that, unlike 50, runs along 55's flank through the door handles to a virtually deckless rump. Oh, and out back are wide hips and a racy backlight.

Have mercy! Cover the eyes of impressionable children!

Along with that hey-look-at-me haberdashery, QX55 shows a roofline that's 2.2-inches lower while casting an overall shadow that's 1.6-inches longer, despite sharing QX50's 110.2-inch wheelbase.

Another departure is the number of available trims: 55 drops 50's base trim and its ultra-tony "Autograph" top trim, leaving QX55 available in Luxe, Essential and Sensory raiment. We drove a Sensory.