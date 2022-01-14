2022 Infiniti QX60: After taking a year off, this midsize luxury SUV is ready to take on its competitors

Not that everyone will be seeing the rump. This new QX60 rides like a dream and handles confidently, but it's not the fastest guy on the block.

Oh, acceleration isn't embarrassing -- we greeted 60 mph in about 7 seconds -- but this is no hot rod. Off the line, it feels like the big SUV it is, even as it offers drive-mode choices of Personal (saved settings), Sport (a kewpie doll to anyone who can tell much difference from Auto), Auto (the vehicle's choice) and Eco (best mpg).

In 120 miles of mixed city/hwy driving -- more city than hwy -- we realized 21 mpg.

Inside, the decor in our Autograph was plush enough to make a rock star blush: a two-tone ambience -- black and saddle-brown -- with piano-black accents, satin metal cues and dark wood on doors and dash. Admittedly, a couple of passengers thought the diamond stitching on the dashboard was a bit much -- the tasteless cads! -- but your humble correspondent liked it. (Then again, I remain baffled as to why bell-bottoms went out of style.)

Room is great up front in what Infiniti calls its "zero-gravity" front seats. We're still not sure what that means, but the front buckets are undeniably comfortable, supportive and well-bolstered.