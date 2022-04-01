2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Though shorter than "L", new standard-length GC longer than model it replaces

Here's the long and the short of it: the long arrived last year, the short arrives this year.
The subject is the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, whose stretched "L" version -- long wheelbase, three rows, up to seven passengers -- bowed in 2021. Now, in 2022, it's the turn of the two-row, five-passenger model.
Like "L", this standard Grand Cherokee can be had in trims of Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. Unlike "L", it also offers a fifth, trail-taming trim: Trailhawk, which is what we drove and on which we'll focus. (A "4xe" plug-in hybrid is coming.)
Replacing the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee, this new one, though nearly a foot shorter than "L", is longer, wider and lower than its two-row predecessor. Specifically, the 2022 Grand Cherokee, compared to the outgoing 2021 model, is 3.7 inches longer and an inch wider, all riding a wheelbase that stretches 2 inches farther and a track that covers 1.4 inches of additional east-west real estate. In other words, this "small" Grand Cherokee is notably larger.
People are also reading…
While every 4WD Grand Cherokee is trail-capable, Trailhawk takes that capability to another level with the addition of such items as a height-adjustable air suspension that can lift this guy to a lofty 11.3 inches of ground clearance, an electronic-disconnect for the front sway bar (a'la Wrangler Rubicon), a transfer case with 2.72:1 low-range gearing that's aided and abetted by a push-button crawl-control feature (sort of like off-road cruise control), knobby 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrains, a limited-slip rear differential and a front-mounted off-road camera that can spot upcoming trail trouble before the driver.
Happily, this roughneck acquits itself quite civilly in the asphalt jungle, too.
A pair of engines, both managed by an eight-speed automatic, are offered: a V-6 that makes 293 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, or an optional V-8 that raises the antes to 357 hp and 390 lb.-ft. of twist.
We drove a V-6 Trailhawk, whose greasy stuff delivered to us 20 mpg in just over 100 miles, roughly 20 miles in urban traffic, 80 on interstates and twisty two-lanes,.
Not surprisingly, the ride is firm, but interior noise levels at-speed are well controlled and the overall feel is solid, thanks in large part to the use of additional high-strength steel in this fifth-gen's unibody architecture. The V-6's 0-60 acceleration, in the mid-7's despite all that off-road hardware, is quite satisfactory.
Inside, Trailhawk's cabin is tough-guy chic, with dark wood, piano-black accents and suede-and-black leather seating with contrasting red stitching.
As is typical for Chrysler group vehicles, infotainment is as easy to use as these ever-more-complex systems can be. Our upgraded 10-inch screen was logically displayed while the audio system provided knobs for volume and tuning and the screen offered touch-pads to easily get you from one menu to another in the labyrinthine technology.
Leg and head room are great up front, even under the panoramic sun roof we had. In back, head room is good, too, but leg room gets cozy behind a leg-room coveting tall driver.
Exterior styling looks great. With its newly aggressive, forward-leaning seven-slot grille, lowered roofline, straight, no-nonsense profile character lines and the eye-popping paint job on our Trailhawk (gray below the beltline, black above, all accented by a flat-black hood panel with a red "Trailhawk" slash), this guy manages to look both Jeep-tough and town-car elegant. A fun touch: silhouettes in the rear quarter windows -- a World War II Jeep on the driver's side, the evolution of Grand Cherokee styling on the passenger side.
V-6 and V-8 Grand Cherokee models are available now. The "4xe" plug-in hybrid, starting at $59,495, arrives "this spring" -- meaning if it isn't in showrooms when you read this, it will be in about 15 minutes.