2022 Jeep Wagoneer: The name is classic but the vehicle is a humongous, state-of-the-art SUV

Interestingly, Jeep says these Wagoneer siblings represent a "premium extension of the Jeep brand." Which goes a long way to explaining why it requires the observational skills of Sherlock Holmes to find the word "Jeep" anywhere on the vehicle.

We drove a 4WD Wagoneer Series II and managed to find the J-word in tiny type in just three well-hidden locales: in the headlight assemblies, taillight assemblies, and embossed on the plates that anchor the outside rearview mirrors to the front doors.

While rear-drive is standard, buyers can also choose from three 4WD systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II. That last one, which our 4x4 had, includes low-range gearing for serious off-pavement talent. On pavement, meanwhile, we had occasion to travel to Steeleville, Mo. -- a 170-mile highway round-trip that saw our Wagoneer 4x4 return to us 20 mpg, just as the EPA figured.

On the road, thanks to a height-adjustable air suspension, indy rear suspenders and a light steering effort in Auto mode, the driving experience was extraordinarily cushy for such a big vehicle. So much so, in fact, that about 30 miles into our trip I employed the drive-mode selector -- Rock, Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto and Sport -- and engaged the Sport mode. That firmed things up a bit and made the handling of this massive vehicle feel more controlled, which I found comforting at 70 mph.