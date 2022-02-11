 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2022 Jeep Wrangler 392: First V-8 Wrangler is a boulder crawler that can run in town with hot rods

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 with Xtreme Recon Package

Not since the CJ of the 1980s has an open-top Jeep offered a V-8. For 2022, there's a 6.4L, 470-hp Hemi V-8 in the Wrangler Rubicon 392.

Before the rubber hit the road, the Rubbermaid sometimes hit the pavement.

During our week with the awesomely powerful, 470-hp Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, we always kept onboard a plastic Rubbermaid stepstool -- a little item that proved invaluable when our vertically challenged friends sought to ascend into this Jeep's towering cabin.

The 392, you see, comes exclusively as a Rubicon, which means it not only eschews sidesteps in favor of boulder-blocking iron on its rocker panels, it also boasts a factory suspension lift and 33-inch tires, which raise its ground clearance to a tall 10.3 inches.

But wait . . .

In addition to that lofty elevation, the 392 we drove featured the optional $3,995 Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package, which raised ground-clearance to an even higher 11.1 inches.

This thing should have come with an escalator.

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392

An astounding vehicle in many ways, Rubicon 392, it almost seems, is Wrangler's way of needling challenger Ford Bronco. It was, in fact, on the very day Ford unveiled the Wrangler-fighting Bronco -- July 13, 2020 -- that Jeep announced ("Hey, look over here!") it was shoehorning a V-8 into Wrangler's engine bay. In response, Ford now has in the wings a high-performance, 400-plus-hp Raptor variant of Bronco, for which Ford will start accepting orders next month.

People are also reading…

But already in showrooms is Wrangler 392, which comes only in Rubicon trim and only as a four-door. Housed under its scooped hood (yeah, the scoop is functional) is a 6.4-liter, 392 cubic-inch Hemi V-8 that lays down 470 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque through a standard eight-speed automatic.

On the road, that engine, through quad tailpipes, roars its approval when the skinny pedal is buried into the carpet. Hang on! We greeted 60 mph in an astounding 4.5 seconds. That's Mustang Mach 1 territory! On those off-road trails, you'll be the first in your group to the top of the mountain!

Speaking of off-pavement driving, this new, high-performance Wrangler offers no 2WD setting. Instead, its transfer case shows choices of full-time all-wheel drive, which is the go-to setting for daily driving, and part-time 4hi and 4lo.

Of course, being a Wrangler, it has all the charms and peccadilloes of its source material. It'll climb a rope in the outback while, in town, the ride is stiff, the cabin loud and the steering vague, particularly on the interstate, where constant vigilance is required to stay centered in the lane. In other words, this thing may accelerate like a Maserati, but it still handles like a Wrangler.

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 interior

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 interior

In 115 miles of mixed motoring, including a 60-mile highway run, we realized 14 mpg, just as the EPA figured. On that interstate jaunt, though, we did a tad better than the feds expected: 18 mpg, 1 better than 392's 17-hwy EPA rating.

Among our tester's perks was the $2,050 Sky One-Touch Power Top. Capable of opening or closing at speeds up to 60 mph, that fresh-air feature becomes endearing in no time. While the flip-back Sunrider top, with its foldable front section, is handy, fully folding a Wrangler soft top nearly requires an act of congress.

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392

For power, the Jeep Wrangler already offered more engine choices than a train depot: a turbo four, naturally aspirated V-6, that same six with hybrid assistance, a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a turbo diesel six. And now there's a fire-breathing V-8.

Finally, 392's through-the-roof performance is reflected in its through-the-roof price. It starts at -- gasp! -- $75,965. Our nicely optioned tester rang the register at an eye-popping $83,400. For a Wrangler! (Excuse me, dear Reader, while I collapse in a chair and fan myself.)

It'll empty your bank account almost as fast as it'll accelerate. Almost.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2022 Jeep Wrangler 392

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five-passenger, 4WD, high-performance SUV

BASE PRICE: $75,965

PRICE AS DRIVEN $83,400; includes, among other options, the $2,050 Sky One-Touch Power Top and $3,995 Xtreme Recon 35-inch Tire Pkg.

ENGINE: 6.4-liter V-8

HORSEPOWER: 470 at 6000 rpm

TORQUE: 470 lb.-ft. at 4300 rpm

REQUIRED FUEL: Premium

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: 13 city/17 hwy/14 combined

WHEELBASE: 118.4 inches

LENGTH: 188.4 inches

BASE CURB WEIGHT: 5,098 lbs.

TOWING MAX.: 3,500 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Toledo, Ohio

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News