2022 Jeep Wrangler 392: First V-8 Wrangler is a boulder crawler that can run in town with hot rods

Before the rubber hit the road, the Rubbermaid sometimes hit the pavement.
During our week with the awesomely powerful, 470-hp Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, we always kept onboard a plastic Rubbermaid stepstool -- a little item that proved invaluable when our vertically challenged friends sought to ascend into this Jeep's towering cabin.
The 392, you see, comes exclusively as a Rubicon, which means it not only eschews sidesteps in favor of boulder-blocking iron on its rocker panels, it also boasts a factory suspension lift and 33-inch tires, which raise its ground clearance to a tall 10.3 inches.
But wait . . .
In addition to that lofty elevation, the 392 we drove featured the optional $3,995 Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package, which raised ground-clearance to an even higher 11.1 inches.
This thing should have come with an escalator.
An astounding vehicle in many ways, Rubicon 392, it almost seems, is Wrangler's way of needling challenger Ford Bronco. It was, in fact, on the very day Ford unveiled the Wrangler-fighting Bronco -- July 13, 2020 -- that Jeep announced ("Hey, look over here!") it was shoehorning a V-8 into Wrangler's engine bay. In response, Ford now has in the wings a high-performance, 400-plus-hp Raptor variant of Bronco, for which Ford will start accepting orders next month.
People are also reading…
But already in showrooms is Wrangler 392, which comes only in Rubicon trim and only as a four-door. Housed under its scooped hood (yeah, the scoop is functional) is a 6.4-liter, 392 cubic-inch Hemi V-8 that lays down 470 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque through a standard eight-speed automatic.
On the road, that engine, through quad tailpipes, roars its approval when the skinny pedal is buried into the carpet. Hang on! We greeted 60 mph in an astounding 4.5 seconds. That's Mustang Mach 1 territory! On those off-road trails, you'll be the first in your group to the top of the mountain!
Speaking of off-pavement driving, this new, high-performance Wrangler offers no 2WD setting. Instead, its transfer case shows choices of full-time all-wheel drive, which is the go-to setting for daily driving, and part-time 4hi and 4lo.
Of course, being a Wrangler, it has all the charms and peccadilloes of its source material. It'll climb a rope in the outback while, in town, the ride is stiff, the cabin loud and the steering vague, particularly on the interstate, where constant vigilance is required to stay centered in the lane. In other words, this thing may accelerate like a Maserati, but it still handles like a Wrangler.
In 115 miles of mixed motoring, including a 60-mile highway run, we realized 14 mpg, just as the EPA figured. On that interstate jaunt, though, we did a tad better than the feds expected: 18 mpg, 1 better than 392's 17-hwy EPA rating.
Among our tester's perks was the $2,050 Sky One-Touch Power Top. Capable of opening or closing at speeds up to 60 mph, that fresh-air feature becomes endearing in no time. While the flip-back Sunrider top, with its foldable front section, is handy, fully folding a Wrangler soft top nearly requires an act of congress.
For power, the Jeep Wrangler already offered more engine choices than a train depot: a turbo four, naturally aspirated V-6, that same six with hybrid assistance, a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a turbo diesel six. And now there's a fire-breathing V-8.
Finally, 392's through-the-roof performance is reflected in its through-the-roof price. It starts at -- gasp! -- $75,965. Our nicely optioned tester rang the register at an eye-popping $83,400. For a Wrangler! (Excuse me, dear Reader, while I collapse in a chair and fan myself.)
It'll empty your bank account almost as fast as it'll accelerate. Almost.