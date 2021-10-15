2022 Kia Carnival

In today's automotive environment -- crazy for crossovers and SUVs -- the minivan is the Rodney Dangerfield of rides.
It just don't get no respect.
Anyone over 30, however, can remember it wasn't always that way. In the waning years of the last century, you couldn't go to a kids' soccer game or a PTA meeting or the grocery store without seeing a zillion of 'em on the parking lot. Car buyers had more than 20 different minivans to choose from.
Flash forward a quarter of a century and, oh my, how things have changed!
In model year 2022, crossovers and SUVs rule the people-hauling roost. There are, practically speaking, only five minivans on offer -- Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Voyager, Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica. And, since Voyager is, essentially, a base-trim Pacifica, you could argue there are really only four.
So, as it launches its all-new minivan into such a hostile environment, how does Kia deal with this 21st-century reality?
Simple: denial.
The company refuses to call its new minivan a minivan. The all-new Carnival isn't a minivan, Kia says, it's a Multi-Purpose Vehicle. Uh, OK.
Happily, as it embarks on its MPV life -- a life that includes two sliding doors, three rows of seats, accommodations for up to eight, lots of people- and/or cargo-hauling versatility, and family-friendly perks like loads of USB ports and cupholders everywhere -- Carnival could make a nice living in Hollywood as a minivan's stunt double.
Offered in trims of LX, EX, SX and SX Prestige, Carnival comes only as a front-driver and, regardless of trim, is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 managed by an eight-speed automatic. That six-pack, without resorting to the complexities of hybrid electric assist or the artificial aspiration of a turbo, lays down 290 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.
We found the engine more than capable of motivating our 4,600-pound, eight-passenger Carnival SX. Although obviously no hot-rod, we never felt deprived of power, even as this guy delivered to us 21 mpg in 200 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.
Under a heavy right foot, we greeted 60 mph in the low 7's while, during highway cruising, experiencing a quiet and serene cabin. Only the somewhat over-assisted steering took a bit of getting-used-to.
Inside, as expected, room is excellent in the front and middle rows -- and surprisingly good in the third, which provided usable head room and adequate leg room for adults. And, of course, the tri-section, 40/20/40-split, three-person middle bench (captain's chairs are available) folds and tumbles while the 60/40-split third row can drop into the floor. People-toting and/or cargo-hauling configurations are endless.
Interior appointments in our SX were sumptuous -- and probably will go unappreciated by the crumb-crunchers that typically occupy minivans! Piano-black trim, satin metal accents and "Tuscan Umber" tan leather all blended to create a classy environment.
Another plus is the infotainment, which is not only beautifully presented -- we loved the touch screen's "radio tubes" that display station frequencies -- but also easy to use. The touch screen is logical and the steering wheel controls, which include toggle switches for everything from radio volume to cruise-control speed, are easy to find without taking your eyes from the road.
And Carnival's styling proves it's not just Chrysler who can make a minivan . . . uh, I mean MPV . . . look good. Carnival's big, bold, metal-filled grille smiles at onlookers while the profile's blacked-out A-, B- and D-pillars give this SUV-ishly boxy vehicle's flank a low, sleek look. The chrome accented C-pillar is a classy touch and, under our SX, the 19-inch black wheels were cool.
To (sort of) quote William Shakespeare, a minivan by any other name will function just as handily. (Sorry, Bill.) And the fact that it looks so good doing it is added value.