2022 Kia Carnival

In today's automotive environment -- crazy for crossovers and SUVs -- the minivan is the Rodney Dangerfield of rides.

It just don't get no respect.

Anyone over 30, however, can remember it wasn't always that way. In the waning years of the last century, you couldn't go to a kids' soccer game or a PTA meeting or the grocery store without seeing a zillion of 'em on the parking lot. Car buyers had more than 20 different minivans to choose from.

Flash forward a quarter of a century and, oh my, how things have changed!

In model year 2022, crossovers and SUVs rule the people-hauling roost. There are, practically speaking, only five minivans on offer -- Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Voyager, Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica. And, since Voyager is, essentially, a base-trim Pacifica, you could argue there are really only four.

So, as it launches its all-new minivan into such a hostile environment, how does Kia deal with this 21st-century reality?

Simple: denial.

The company refuses to call its new minivan a minivan. The all-new Carnival isn't a minivan, Kia says, it's a Multi-Purpose Vehicle. Uh, OK.