2022 Kia Stinger: It's faster, but still family friendly, affordable and handsome

Kia has put a little more sting in its Stinger.
When the Kia Stinger debuted in 2018, it was a cool package -- a stylish, sporty, midsize, rear- or all-wheel drive hatchback sedan that appealed to driving enthusiasts who'd resisted the lure of SUV-mania. Its only real drawback was its base engine: a small turbo four that was unable to cash the check written by this guy's dashing styling.
For 2022, Stinger's problem is solved.
The restyled Stinger is available in trims of GT-Line, GT1 and GT2, each offered with rear- or all-wheel drive. Under the hood, 1 and 2 are powered by a carried-over, 3.3-liter, twin turbo V-6 that makes a lusty 368 hp and 376 lb.-ft. of torque.
But the base engine is new.
Now powering the entry-level GT-Line is a 2.5-liter turbo four that not only grows displacement by 25% compared to its 2.0-liter predecessor, but also boosts power and torque by significant margins: 300 hp, compared to its predecessor's 255, and 311 lb.-ft. of torque, eclipsing the old base engine's 260 lb.-ft. of grunt.
Still managed by an eight-speed automatic, the new entry-level four hustles Stinger to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds -- roughly a second slower than the optional V-6, it's true, but nearly a second quicker than the 6.6 ticks it took Stinger to make the trip with the former base engine.
Add a stiff suspension and driver-selectable motoring modes of Eco (best mpg), Sport (liveliest steering and throttle response), Comfort (ahhhhhh), Smart (the car makes all the decisions) and Custom (tailor to taste), and your kid-hauling four-door hatchback can provide a little fun on twisty two lanes when it's off the clock for family duties. Oh, you'll probably get used to the louder-than-expected highway-speed interior noise levels and coarse exhaust note.
In 170 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, most of it spent in Sport mode, we realized 24 mpg in our rear-drive GT-Line.
Regarding styling updates, Stinger's tough-guy front grimace essentially remains, but that grille is now offset by techier-looking headlight assemblies. The original's handsome profile, however, is retained, with its long hood and, aft of the A-pillar, teardrop-shaped cabin. Finally, the car's athletic look gets an exclamation point in the form of quad tailpipes.
Despite its sporty haberdashery, Stinger is quite functional as a family hauler. This hatchback boasts 41 cubic-feet of seats-folded cargo room when the 60/40-split rear seat back is dropped. Meanwhile, passenger space in the cabin is marvelous up front and quite good in back. Just be sure to duck under that rakish roofline to avoid bonkin' your noggin getting into the back seat.
In its decor, our GT-Line showed satin metal interior accents, piano-black trim on doors, dash and floor console, a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel and well-bolstered leather seats.
Infotainment stuff is easy to use thanks to a slightly larger touch screen and handy toggle switches on the steering wheel -- no need to take your eyes off the road to tune the radio, set cruise-control speed or tailor the gauge pod's reconfigurable screen.
Among Stinger's available active safety nannies are Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Assistance with integrated Auto Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, Advanced Smart Cruise Control that can bring Stinger to a full stop, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
Our rear-drive GT-Line was cool, indeed, if you're that rare breed of 21st-century driver who prefers a car over a crossover or SUV.
It's also well within reach. This GT-Line base model starts at $37,365. Our copy, upgraded with a Harman Kardon audio system, sun roof and power front seats, still rang the register at under 40 large.