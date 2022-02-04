2022 Lexus NX350: With arrival of its second generation, this sporty NX continues its partying ways

When it debuted for the 2015 model year, the NX, it seemed, was the least Lexus-like Lexus. Rather than lush, plush and hushed, it was (by Lexus standards, anyway) fun, firm and festive.
For the 2022 model year, the next-generation NX has arrived and, judging from the 350 we drove, this little guy has decided to continue its party-hardy ways as the most rowdy Lexus SUV.
I specify it was the 350 we drove because NX comes in more flavors than a Baskin-Robbins cone.
There's the NX250, powered by a naturally aspirated four and available with front- or all-wheel drive; the all-wheel drive NX350h, which is a gas/electric hybrid; the all-wheel drive NX450h Plus, which is the first plug-in hybrid from Lexus; and the NX350 we drove, motivated by an all-new, turbocharged, 2.4-liter I-4 that sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Riding a platform shared with the Toyota RAV4, the 2022 NX350 is a smaller and far livelier ute than its plush, hushed and definitely Lexus-like RX showroom mate.
On the road, NX's 275-hp blown four lets the driver know there's more to automotive life than a quiet cabin. Hammer the skinny pedal and, after a pause to let the blower spool up and engage 350's robust 317 lb.-ft. of torque, that aspirationally assisted engine lets out a roar while launching this little guy to 60 mph in less than 7 seconds. Meanwhile, the eight-speed's shifts are unabashedly telegraphed to the driver and the suspension, egged on by our 350's low-profile, 20-inch Bridgestones, enthusiastically informs cabin occupants of the quality of the pavement below.
NX350 drive modes include Eco, Normal and Sport, but even in those first two softer settings, this guy leans toward driver engagement rather than cabin isolation.
In 120 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, more former than latter, we realized 22 mpg.
When it comes to infotainment, Lexus, it seems, has gotten religion. Gone is the former -- and frustrating -- console-mounted, finger-slide touch-pad (can you say "Hallelujah!"?), replaced by a massive 14-inch touchscreen that is clear, logically laid out and easy to navigate. A couple of pads on the steering wheel, which can be assigned specific duties, offer another option for gauge configuration and screen control.
Oh, sure, the radio cries out for a tuning knob, but there is (thank you very much) a small volume knob.
Our NX350's decor showed a noirish bent, with black "Open-Pore" wood, perforated leather seats with "chevron seat quilting" and oxblood-color inserts, and black leather treatments elsewhere.
Room is good up front in well-bolstered buckets while, in back, there's just enough leg and head room for an average-stature adult -- provided he or she ducks when getting in to avoid bonking the ol' coif on the low roofline.
To get out? Well, that's interesting. In lieu of typical interior door handles, passengers must put their fingers in the armrest door-pull and then push a thumb button to release the door latch. One passenger remarked, "Oh, that's clever." I said, "Oh, you like it?" She said, "No."
Exterior styling changes are evolutionary. The debatable Lexus spindle grille remains, but "checkmark" front-fascia lighting and squinty headlights provide a techy look. The profile is all crossover-SUV, while the rear shows wide, angular hips and a roof spoiler over the back glass.
Those seeking a small SUV with the cachet of a Lexus and, at least to some extent, a level of driver involvement -- not to mention a state-of-the-art infotainment setup that (at long last) doesn't require a degree in engineering to operate -- the new NX350 fills the bill.
Meaning, behind RX, it's likely to remain the second-best-selling Lexus.