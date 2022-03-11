2022 Mercedes-Benz E450: All-Terrain wagon 21st-century automotive luxury and tech get wrapped in nostalgic package

. . . And now for something really different!: A station wagon.
Oh, there are a few of them still around -- Subaru's Outback, Audi's Allroad, Volvo's Cross Country come to mind -- but, in this age of SUVs and crossovers, good old station wagons are getting as rare as French horns at bluegrass hoedowns.
Among those keeping the faith is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, although, in a clan as big as E's -- there are E-Class sedans, coupes, convertibles and high-performance AMG variants, along with the wagon -- this family can find room to embrace such a 21st-century eccentric as a wagon.
Its full given name is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic All-Terrain, that last descriptive a nod to this luxury wagon's slightly raised and height-adjustable suspension, standard 4Matic all-wheel drive and, last but not least, self-consciously worn SUV-exterior camouflage.
I mean, c'mon, this is no Subaru. It's a Mercedes-Benz, for cryin' out loud! In its trendy body-cladding camo, this primo wagon looks downright uncomfortable -- like a dude-ranch guest who just pulled his outdoorsy new togs out of the closet and forgot to remove the tags. But no worries. Below all the black bluster -- black grille, black rocker panels, black bumpers, black side-window pillars and black wheel-well arches -- is a real Mercedes, riding, driving and handling every bit like the luxury wagon it is.
Powering every E450 4Matic All-Terrain is a 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six that gets a boost courtesy of a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric system. The resulting 362 hp and 369 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by a nine-speed automatic, launch this AWD wagon to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.
Driver-selectable performance modes include Individual, Sport, Sport Plus, Comfort, Eco, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus, although the latter two, while enhancing natural-terrain capability, do not make this guy a gonzo boulder-crawler.
We got 27 mpg in just over 100 miles, about 70 on the highway and 30 in town. In the process, we found the ride on ragged pavement coarser than in a standard E sedan, thanks to a stiffer suspension and higher ride height, but not objectionably harsh. On smooth tarmac, this guy is a magic carpet.
Inside, as if to dispel any doubt this is a wagon, you'll find seven-passenger seating that includes a rear-facing(!) third row. (Baby Boomers will flash back to dad's '61 Chevy Bel-Air wagon!) The middle and third rows fold for loads of cargo room. (Who needs a crossover SUV?)
Cabin appointments, of course, are sumptuous, from raised-grain wood to the supple leather in our car, courtesy of its $1,620 upholstery upgrade. We also had interior ambiance lighting that could be regulated for intensity and locked into a particular color or programmed to rhythmically change hues as the mood strikes. If you don't like Ocean Blue, Purple Sky or Red Moon, there are others.
Room is fine upfront in well-bolstered sport buckets; rear headroom is good, too, though rear legroom is somewhat dependent on the kindness of front passengers; the two-place third row is a tiny affair.
The infotainment is displayed on a wide, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and, just to the right of that, a big, 12.3-inch screen atop the center stack. Both are housed under a sweeping, single roof. It’s configurable to the driver's taste, but there's a learning curve, even with the improved steering-wheel thumb pads that operate some functions. Another control option is the finger-slide pad and buttons on the center floor console. It all takes some getting-used-to.
As techy as the 21st century and as nostalgic as a '60's Estate Wagon, the E450 All-Terrain is an intriguing Benz, offering the comfort of a luxury car, the tough-trim tailoring of an SUV, the utility of a crossover and the class of a Mercedes.