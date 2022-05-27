2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450: It can seat six or seven in a cabin whose technology is the stuff of Star Wars

Big enough to have its own ZIP code, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 SUV is rolling proof that size and sybaritic sophistication can live in harmony.
Boasting more technology than the international space station, this three-row, six- or seven-passenger, full-size ute offers such standards -- standards, mind you -- as four-zone climate control, Burmester Surround Sound audio, heated and vented front seats, power-adjustable seats in back and even a Carwash Mode(!) that, at the touch of a button, raises the suspension so the vehicle's belly can be scrubbed, folds in exterior mirrors, closes all windows and the sunroof, temporarily cancels (for obvious reasons) the "rain sensing" capability of the windshield wipers, switches the climate-control system over to "recirculate interior air" and activates the standard 360-degree exterior camera to assist the driver in navigating the big guy into the carwash bay.
Oh, and did we mention GLS's standard Crosswind Assist? That little bit of legerdemain can "detect track-offset caused by strong crosswind gusts" and "correct the course of the vehicle automatically."
Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore but, if we are, those prairie breezes on I-70 will pose no problem.
For those who want even more -- and who have disposable incomes that rival the GDP of a small republic -- the options list takes GLS into a parallel universe. Among the upgrades our six-passenger GLS450 boasted were a $4,350 AMG Line appearance package; 23-inch AMG wheels; a thousand-buck panoramic sunroof; and a $1,950 Driver Assist pack that brings along more safety nannies than an all-school field trip: Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Brake Assist and Active Stop-and-Go Assist to name a few.
While the GLS line includes a 580, powered by a mild-hybrid-assisted V-8, we drove the base model -- using the term "base" very loosely -- in the form of the GLS450.
The 450's motivation is courtesy of a turbocharged, 3.0-liter, inline six that, like its V-8 counterpart, enjoys mild-hybrid assist in the form of a 48-volt electric system. Managed by a nine-speed automatic and boasting standard all-wheel drive, the GLS450 makes a robust 362 hp and 369 lb.-ft. of torque in routine driving. However, hammer the throttle and, thanks to that hybrid talent, horsepower and torque can briefly spike, respectively, to 383 and 553.
In 104 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 18 mpg while, more than once, greeting 60 mph in a blistering 6 seconds. And it's worth noting that the ride and handling of the GLS450 belie its substantial girth. Thanks in no small part to a standard, height-adjustable air suspension, the big guy feels remarkably light on its feet.
Drive modes include Individual, Sport, Comfort Eco and Off-Road.
Inside, room in our six-passenger 450, which featured middle-row captain's chairs, was excellent in all seating positions. Even the third row can accommodate six-footers.
The infotainment stuff is cutting-edge, as you'd expect, but its engagement is byzantine. One sweeping frame encases both the 12.3-inch, reconfigurable gauge package and the identically sized 12.3-inch center-stack touch screen. Controls for that system include those on the steering wheel, touch pads on the center screen, buttons on the center stack and floor console, a floor-console-mounted finger-slide pad, voice commands . . . uh, plan on curling up next to the fireplace for some owner's-manual quality time.
For the car buyer who staggers to the dealership under a heavy burden of excess disposable income, there is no shortage of sybaritic choices among full-size SUVs -- the BMW X7, Lexus LX570, Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX80 and Lincoln Navigator all come to mind. But this Mercedes GLS, which starts at nearly 80 grand, is among the most compelling.