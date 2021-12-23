2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: It's more proof Mitsubishi intends to remain relevant in the U.S. market

You've got to admire Mitsubishi's pluck. Here is a survivor.

For years, the U.S. car market was home to eight Japanese players. The first string, of course, was -- and is -- Toyota, Honda and Nissan. But the Japanese auto industry also has a strong bench in the U.S., with Mazda and Subaru powerful players. Bringing up the rear, however, were chronic also-rans: Isuzu, Suzuki and Mitsubishi.

In that last category, two of three have long since abandoned the U.S. car market, but Mitsubishi tenaciously hangs on. And its latest crossover SUV is evidence it has no plans to leave anytime soon.

All new for 2022, Mitsubishi's Outlander is a three-row, seven-passenger SUV offered in ES, SE and SEL trims, each available with front- or all-wheel drive. Outlander is also a statement that Mitsubishi is serious about challenging the likes of the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue.

Major reasons for Mitsu's confidence in Outlander are its styling and drivetrain -- the former done in-house, the latter achieved with a little help from Mitsubishi's friends.