2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: It's more proof Mitsubishi intends to remain relevant in the U.S. market

You've got to admire Mitsubishi's pluck. Here is a survivor.
For years, the U.S. car market was home to eight Japanese players. The first string, of course, was -- and is -- Toyota, Honda and Nissan. But the Japanese auto industry also has a strong bench in the U.S., with Mazda and Subaru powerful players. Bringing up the rear, however, were chronic also-rans: Isuzu, Suzuki and Mitsubishi.
In that last category, two of three have long since abandoned the U.S. car market, but Mitsubishi tenaciously hangs on. And its latest crossover SUV is evidence it has no plans to leave anytime soon.
All new for 2022, Mitsubishi's Outlander is a three-row, seven-passenger SUV offered in ES, SE and SEL trims, each available with front- or all-wheel drive. Outlander is also a statement that Mitsubishi is serious about challenging the likes of the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue.
Major reasons for Mitsu's confidence in Outlander are its styling and drivetrain -- the former done in-house, the latter achieved with a little help from Mitsubishi's friends.
Regarding haberdashery, more than one observer noted in our SEL a vague similarity to Range Rover, with Outlander's three-stack headlight assembly, ice-cube running lights and bold grille positioned below OUTLANDER in all caps. The profile shows a clamshell hood, strong character lines, blacked out roof pillars and big 20-inch wheels -- a real rarity in this segment.
Evidence that Mitsubishi stylists may be onto something came to us on a store parking lot, where I was crawling around Outlander taking notes while the wife was in-store getting staples. Parked two spaces away was a Cadillac XT5 with a woman ensconced behind the wheel, eyes fixed on her cell phone. Presently, she looked up from her screen, powered down her front-passenger window and yelled, "That is a beautiful car. What is it??!!"
And that, in a nutshell, expresses both good and bad news for Outlander: it turns heads, but the brand name it wears is not exactly a household name in the U.S.
Inside, the you-can't-ignore-it styling continues. Our SEL welcomed visitors with quilted seats and door panels, two-tone leather trim and a futuristic, horizontally sweeping HVAC setup in the dash -- all very upscale.
Room is great up front in nicely bolstered buckets while the middle row also is quite accommodating. A six-footer can sit behind a six-foot driver. The third row? Fahgeddabodit!!!! Useless. Fold it!
Regarding the aforementioned drivetrain, Outlander is powered by a 181-hp, 2.5-liter I-4 managed by a CVT automatic. Those aware of Mitsubishi's recent merger with Renault-Nissan won't be surprised to learn this is the same greasy stuff that motivated Nissan's 2021 Rogue.
That four-banger in our SEL S-AWC -- "Super All Wheel Control," which is Mitsubishi-speak for all-wheel drive -- accelerated leisurely, but still is an improvement over the 166-hp I-4 it replaces. We greeted 60 mph in under 9 seconds while the CVT mimicked the shift points of a step-gear automatic.
The exhaust note is coarse, but wind noise is nicely managed at speed, steering is crisp and the suspension is composed over all but the most egregious pavement. Drive modes include Eco, Normal, Tarmac (Sport), Gravel, Snow and Mud, and paddle shifters provide a manual-shifting option.
In 115 miles, we realized 27 mpg.
The infotainment stuff is great, with the reconfigurable screen in the gauge package looking like it was lifted right out of a luxury car. The center stack screen looks tacked on, but it's big, easy to navigate and logical. And Outlander provides knobs for radio volume and tuning. Thank you!
With a little help from its buddies at Nissan, Mitsubishi has a credible player in its new Outlander -- not to mention a soldier in Mitsu's battle to stay relevant in the U.S.