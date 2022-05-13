2022 Nissan Altima: The Midnight Edition returns for a dash of ebony ebullience

Nissan has Altima back in the black.
Oh, we're not talking sales, although in the first quarter of 2022 Altima did get both good news and bad news on that front: the good news was sales were up 20 percent; the bad news was Altima still trails Camry and Accord in the midsize car wars.
But the thing that's really got Altima going ebony in 2022 is the belated stroke of Midnight.
When the sixth-generation Altima debuted for the 2019 model year, its previously available Midnight Edition appearance package was notably absent. For 2022, Midnight returns, not only with its requisite eye-candy but also with some genuinely useable perks -- LED fog lights, moon roof and heated seats and outside mirrors.
Midnight's hey-look-at-me stuff includes a black grille, black rear spoiler, black exterior badging and snappy looking 19-inch wheels that are -- you guessed it -- black.
However, if you're an Altima fan whose idea of being in the pink is being in the black, you have only one choice -- the Altima SR 2.5.
Offered with both front- or all-wheel drive, the 2022 Altima can be had with a 2.5-liter I-4 or a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4. The base 2.5 powers trims of S, SV, SR, SL and Platinum, not to mention every all-wheel drive Altima. The 2.0-liter blown four is reserved strictly as an option for the front-drive SR. Intriguingly, the Midnight Edition package, which can grace a front- or all-wheel drive model, also is offered only on SR -- but not on SR's with the turbo. Midnight exclusively decorates the SR 2.5.
And that's the car we drove -- an SR 2.5 Midnight Edition with all-wheel drive.
Although the black pack is the biggest news for Altima in 2022, this midsize sedan is not dependent on ebony eye-candy for its good looks. Even in base form the haberdashery is appealing with a tarmac-snuffling V-grille, plunging hood and sculpted rump. Adding zest is a low-look profile enabled by a 111.2-inch wheelbase.
Powering every Altima, save the SR turbo, is a 2.5-liter, 188-hp, naturally aspirated four that generates a workman-like 180 lb.-ft. of torque through its CVT automatic. No boy-racer, that engine provides merely adequate-to-the-task power and decent fuel economy. In a 90-mile interstate run -- doing the speed limit all the way, officer -- we realized 34 mpg.
And kudos to the CVT. Nissan has elevated that belt-and-pulley gearbox to an art, even having it mimic a traditional step-gear automatic under hard acceleration.
Otherwise, Altima 2.5 on the road is quiet, stable and always predictable, if not a party pal, even with SR's sport-tuned suspension.
We greeted 60 mph in about 8 seconds.
Our AWD SR provided marvelous interior room both front and rear, along with loads of appreciated perks -- and a few that, surprisingly, were absent. AWOL were intelligent cruise control and dual-zone automatic climate control. (I missed 'em . . . must be getting spoiled!) Present and accounted for were heated seats (part of the Midnight pack) and a six-speaker audio system that was Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
The infotainment interface is a logically laid-out 8.0-inch touch screen happily complemented by hard buttons and volume and tuning knobs for us old-school die-hards.
Judging from Altima's sales uptick, more buyers seem to be finding that, in a world obsessed with SUVs, there's still life in the good ol' midsize family sedan.
Oh, and before we leave the Midnight Edition's return, I should note that this appearance pack also is newly available on the compact 2022 Nissan Sentra, for buyers who prefer their ebony sedans in a smaller size.