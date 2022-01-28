2022 Nissan Frontier: New model is not really a 'Generation 3', more of a Generation 2 on steroids

Ronald Reagan once observed that "The closest thing to eternal life on earth is a government program."
That may be so. But the closest thing to eternal life on earth in the car business just may be the second-generation Nissan Frontier.
For more than a decade and a half, that truck, which debuted for the 2005 model year, soldiered on -- all the way through 2021 -- with only incremental changes, the most notable being a new V-6 in 2020. That's a lifespan of 17 years! Which, by auto-industry standards, made that second-generation Frontier old enough to worry about changes in Medicare.
For 2022, Nissan has, at long last, introduced gen-two's eagerly anticipated successor . . . but, wait! This new truck is not so much a third generation -- Nissan, in its press materials, never uses that term -- as it is a massively improved and updated revision of gen-two.
Although boasting profound cosmetic, mechanical and tech upgrades, the 2022 Frontier continues to use what Nissan calls the "proven chassis and frame" inherited from its gen-two forebear, making this second-generation truck doggone near immortal. Happily, Frontier's enhancements are so extensive you could call the 2022 model "all-new" with a straight face.
Regarding that "proven" chassis and frame, Nissan's engineers have given intense scrutiny to Frontier's powertrain, steering and suspension, refining and enhancing each. The result is a truck with markedly better road manners (the steering ratio has been increased by 16 percent), a noticeably quieter cabin (new hydraulic cab mounts reduce road vibration by 80% while upgraded suspension dampers smooth the ride) and that nifty V-6 remains the most powerful six in its midsize class (with towing talent north of 3 tons).
Available in trims of S, SV and Pro-4X, each can be had with rear- or part-time 4WD. S and SV are offered in King Cab (extended cab) and Crew Cab body configurations but Pro-4X is Crew Cab only.
Regardless, every 2022 Frontier is motivated by the aforementioned six, which lays down 310 hp and 281 lb.-ft. of torque through a standard nine-speed automatic. Muscular and miserly, that V-6 launched the Pro-4X 4x4 we drove to 60 mph in a blink over 7 seconds while delivering 19 mpg in 130 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.
Inside, the cabin ambience has stepped into the 21st century with decor that's a nice blend of truck amenities and modern style.
Those truck perks include grab bars on the floor console, a handy tray atop the dash, bottle holders and map pockets in the doors and deep storage under the center armrest. The modern style shows padded door panels and center armrest, charging ports for personal devices, a wireless charging pad on the floor console and, in our Pro-4X, heated seats and heated steering wheel.
With regard to the seats, we found the front buckets' side bolstering a tad modest and the manual lumbar adjuster only fair, but room is great. In back, head room is close under a headliner that makes space for a slid-back sun roof, and leg room is dependent on the kindness of front passengers. Also, the rear seat back is extremely upright.
Infotainment? Just great! A new 9-inch touch screen in our Pro-4X (8 inches is standard) was logically laid out and easy to navigate. Also appreciated were big knobs for radio volume and tuning.
This new Frontier's exterior styling is appropriately truck-tough, eschewing the car-like "Vmotion" grille with which the brand is so enamored in favor of a boxy grin reminiscent of the old Nissan Hard Body pickup. This guy looks like a truck!
Owners of the outgoing Frontier might scarcely recognize this 2022 model. Its use of an existing -- albeit massively upgraded -- platform in no way denigrates its status as "all-new" and greatly improved.