2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The new Nissan Pathfinder assured me it had its priorities straight.
As I drove around town on a late-summer day -- and a hot one -- I noticed at a red light that Pathfinder's fuel-saving auto-stop/start function did not kill the engine.
And then Pathfinder told me why.
With the outside temperature hovering in the mid-90s, the gauge panel displayed the simple message: "Idle Stop System: Auto Stop/Start (Off); A/C Priority."
From the coolness of the driver's seat, I gently patted the dashboard and cooed, "Pathfinder, you and I are going to get along just fine."
And so we did.
Though boasting copious three-row passenger room and a muscular, three-ton towing capability, this big guy is a softie at heart -- more concerned with passenger comfort than gonzo adventure.
It wasn't always that way.
Pathfinder started life in the mid-'80s as a bushwhacker -- a compact SUV based on the Nissan Hardbody pickup platform. I remember back in 1995 driving a truck-based Pathfinder to the 13,186-foot summit of the Colorado Rockies' rugged Mosquito Pass 4WD trail. I'll tell ya, in its youth Pathfinder was tough as a two-dollar steak.
Since then, however, Nissan has taken it to finishing school. In 2022, it graduates.
Longer, wider and taller than its 2013-2020 predecessor, this all-new fifth-generation Pathfinder not only provides notably more interior room, it also jettisons its predecessor's slushy CVT transmission in favor of a modern nine-speed automatic.
Offered in trims of S, SV, SL and Platinum, each can be had with front- or all-wheel drive -- the latter christened "Intelligent 4WD" by Nissan.
Regardless, every 2022 Pathfinder is powered by a carried-over 3.5-liter, 284-hp V-6 now managed by the aforementioned nine-speed. That combo in our Platinum 4WD delivered to us 21 mpg in 275 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.
On the road, the steering feels slightly over-boosted, but the cabin is quiet and the ride civil, even as the six-pack's 259 lb.-ft. of torque helped launch our big, all-wheel drive ute to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.
That grunt, which in 4WD models can be channeled to terra firma via drive modes of Sand, Mud/Ruts, Snow, Auto, Eco, Sport and Tow, also helps enable this guy to tow an impressive 6,000 pounds.
Providing three rows of seats, Pathfinder's interior can be finished in a seven- or eight-passenger arrangement.
Our sumptuous Platinum boasted a 2/2/3 seven-seat layout, the middle row consisting of two captain's chairs and a center console.
Room is spectacular in rows one and two, with the third row roomy enough to accommodate kids or even average-stature adults. And the tilt-and-scoot middle row makes third-row access easier than you might expect. Our only interior squawk was a minor one -- an utter lack of side bolstering on the mid-row captain's chairs.
Infotainment stuff is delightfully straight-forward. Clearly marked hard buttons augmented our 9.0-inch touch screen, and big volume and tuning knobs for the radio were much appreciated.
Finally, Pathfinder's new styling is tough-guy chic: big, blocky grille, boxy profile and, from the rear, flaring hips and, in big-block letters, PATHFINDER boldly displayed on the liftgate. Our Platinum, riding 20-inch wheels, even had a two-tone paint job: red body, black roof and pillars.
Although Pathfinder jettisoned its truck foundation generations ago, it's this 2022 iteration, with its notable improvements in ride, driving characteristics (thank you nine-speed), interior materials and comfort, that really puts it on shopping lists with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander and Kia Telluride.
Prices start under 35 grand. Our loaded AWD Platinum rang the register at 50 large.