2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The new Nissan Pathfinder assured me it had its priorities straight.

As I drove around town on a late-summer day -- and a hot one -- I noticed at a red light that Pathfinder's fuel-saving auto-stop/start function did not kill the engine.

And then Pathfinder told me why.

With the outside temperature hovering in the mid-90s, the gauge panel displayed the simple message: "Idle Stop System: Auto Stop/Start (Off); A/C Priority."

From the coolness of the driver's seat, I gently patted the dashboard and cooed, "Pathfinder, you and I are going to get along just fine."

And so we did.

Though boasting copious three-row passenger room and a muscular, three-ton towing capability, this big guy is a softie at heart -- more concerned with passenger comfort than gonzo adventure.

It wasn't always that way.

Pathfinder started life in the mid-'80s as a bushwhacker -- a compact SUV based on the Nissan Hardbody pickup platform. I remember back in 1995 driving a truck-based Pathfinder to the 13,186-foot summit of the Colorado Rockies' rugged Mosquito Pass 4WD trail. I'll tell ya, in its youth Pathfinder was tough as a two-dollar steak.