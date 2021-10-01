2022 Subaru Ascent

This seven- or eight-passenger SUV remains available in Base, Premium, Limited and Touring trims, too. And, of course, being Subaru SUVs, each one features standard all-wheel drive, an X-Mode bad-weather/off-pavement drive selection and Hill Descent Control. Every Ascent also features three-zone climate control and Subaru's EyeSight suite of technologies, which includes auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning, among other driver hand-holders.

To ensure all on board are hydrated and charged up, Ascent provides 19 standard beverage holders, eight USB charging ports and a 120-volt household-style outlet.

The all-important infotainment setup includes a 6.5-inch screen in base models, but that grows to 8.0 inches in tonier trims. Regardless, every Ascent is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

In our 2022 Onyx, we had the upper-crust 8.0-inch screen and found it reasonably user-friendly with a logically laid-out screen, hard buttons for easy access to main-menu items like navigation and audio, and much-appreciated knobs for radio volume and tuning. Meanwhile, climate-function controls are well labeled and intuitive.