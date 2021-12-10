2022 Subaru BRZ: In generation two, it remains what it was – minimalist, retro, affordable fun

Mating to either a standard six-speed stick (thank you, Subaru, for helping keep that vanishing feature alive) or to a six-speed automatic, this guy hauls its wispy 2800-pound curb weight to 60 mph in the high 6's. That may not make it the fastest coupe in town, but it is, indeed, one of the liveliest, with point-and-shoot steering, a firm, athletic ride and a road-hugging stance whose 5-inch ground clearance nearly has this car rubbing its belly when it runs over a dime. What a hoot!

Our Premium boasted the optional automatic, which offers the driver three choices: let BRZ shift itself, shift manually via steering-wheel-mounted paddles, or shift manually with the floor stick. That last choice is made even more fun thanks to an automatic-transmission shifter that, in appearance, could be the stunt double for a manual-transmission stick.

Hammer the throttle and that naturally aspirated flat four roars with a raspy, throaty approval -- even more so when either the Sport or Track drive mode is selected. Other choices are Normal and Snow. In just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 25 mpg, just as the EPA figured.