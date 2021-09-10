2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

Standard in Wilderness is a 260-hp flat four that sends 277 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels courtesy of a CVT automatic.

On paved roads, Wilderness feels solid. The cabin is quiet and handling assured, if a tad soft in hard corners on those high-sidewall tires. Our only driving complaints were rooted in fuel savings and safety nets.

The gas-saving auto on/off function of the turbo four is often disconcerting. When a shut-down engine kicks back on at stoplights, the entire car shakes. Meanwhile, the standard Subaru EyeSight suite of hand-wringing safety nannies sometimes seemed overbearing. Using more cameras than MGM, the system includes Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, and more. With all of these "on," Wilderness constantly beeps, buzzes and vibrates. Although we appreciated its concern for our well-being, we ultimately disabled much of it just to get some peace.

That said, performance is enthusiastic behind the turbo, with Wilderness lively off the line and impressive in at-speed passing. Even the CVT, with its eight-speed paddle-shift talent, performs better than you might expect from a belt-and-pulley gearbox.

We greeted 60 mph in the 6's while realizing 23 mpg in 130 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.