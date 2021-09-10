2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

Stitched into the front buckets of the Subaru Outback Wilderness is a cloth tag -- like you'd see on the back of Levi's jeans.
Here, that tag bears the legend "Subaru Wilderness," but -- considering this wagon's "StarTex water-repellent seats," washable folding rear seat backs and waterproof cargo floor -- I half expected that tag to provide washing instructions: "Hose."
The new-for-2022 Outback Wilderness is in the business of getting dirty. Based on the already capable all-wheel-drive Outback, Wilderness raises the trail-talent ante with a variety of upgrades.
Starting with the Outback canvas, Wilderness ratchets up ground clearance to a lofty 9.5 inches, slips on knobbier Yokohama Geolander all-terrain rubber, redraws front and rear fascias for more aggressive approach and departure angles, clamps on a standard front skid plate to ward off chin scuffs, and dons an exterior with more body cladding than a suit of armor.
If all that's not enough, there's even a beefed up roof rack that can support up to 700 pounds, meaning you can mount a rooftop tent. Subaru specifies, however, that it's 700 pounds of "static load capacity" to ensure you don't drive off with your hunting buddy snoozing rooftop in Casa de Canvas.
Add an X-Drive chassis-mode selector that boasts not only a civilian choice of Normal, but also hinterland modes of Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud, and you've got a four-door wagon that functions civilly in an urban environment and quite competently in the rough.
Standard in Wilderness is a 260-hp flat four that sends 277 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels courtesy of a CVT automatic.
On paved roads, Wilderness feels solid. The cabin is quiet and handling assured, if a tad soft in hard corners on those high-sidewall tires. Our only driving complaints were rooted in fuel savings and safety nets.
The gas-saving auto on/off function of the turbo four is often disconcerting. When a shut-down engine kicks back on at stoplights, the entire car shakes. Meanwhile, the standard Subaru EyeSight suite of hand-wringing safety nannies sometimes seemed overbearing. Using more cameras than MGM, the system includes Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, and more. With all of these "on," Wilderness constantly beeps, buzzes and vibrates. Although we appreciated its concern for our well-being, we ultimately disabled much of it just to get some peace.
That said, performance is enthusiastic behind the turbo, with Wilderness lively off the line and impressive in at-speed passing. Even the CVT, with its eight-speed paddle-shift talent, performs better than you might expect from a belt-and-pulley gearbox.
We greeted 60 mph in the 6's while realizing 23 mpg in 130 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.
Inside, room is excellent front and rear and the decor in Wilderness is appropriately rugged -- non-leather water-repellent seats, a black cabin ambience with contrasting orange stitching, copper-color accents. The roughneck look of the cabin mirrors the exterior styling, with its raised suspension, beefy cladding, flat-black hood panel and copper-color caps on bumpers and roof rails.
Finally, the vertical, tablet-style, 11.6-inch infotainment center-stack touch screen provides lots of information but, alas, there's nary a hard button, save a few climate functions. There's a learning curve but, once you figure it out, the display proves to be colorful, graphic and sensible to navigate. Oh, and the system's volume and tuning radio knobs are definitely appreciated.
The boulder-scaling reputations of Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco aren't threatened, but the new Outback Wilderness will go just about anywhere an outdoor enthusiast cares to go for a camping trip, mountain-biking session or hike -- and do it in comfort.