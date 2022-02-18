2022 Subaru WRX: It's a thoroughly modern take on a classic concept: the compact rally car

What is Subaru thinking?
Here is a contemporary car company that's actually introducing a new car. Don't they know crossovers and SUVs are all the rage?
OK, Subaru's got those, too. But, in what seems almost a throwback to days of yore, Subaru, already home to the Impreza and Legacy sedans, is bringing to market an all-new iteration of a last-century favorite: the compact rally car. And this car (gasp!) even has a standard manual transmission!
Let me be so presumptuous as to answer for them: They're thinking a lot of driving enthusiasts are still around -- and still prize good old driving fun as much as some folks prize the latest iPhone.
So, courtesy of a carmaker that still believes in cars, we get for 2022 a fifth-generation Subaru WRX, a compact, all-wheel drive sedan that boasts a you-row-it gearbox (a CVT automatic is optional), a blown flat-four, the tenacious grip of all-wheel drive, a lowered center of gravity and a stiffer, more disciplined chassis.
It's all courtesy of the Subaru Global Platform, which also plays host to the current Impreza. In WRX, however, those bones are enhanced with a track-tuned suspension and a turbocharged, 2.4-liter, 271-hp engine (it's a naturally aspirated, 2.0-liter, 152-hp four in Impreza).
To make sure the neighbors know you've got more than a grocery-getter, WRX, offered in Base, Premium, Limited and GT trims, shares no body panels with Impreza. Instead, it wears styling appropriate to its rally-car mission with raptor-eye headlights, black grille and lower front fascia, functional hood scoop, black-trimmed rocker panels and wheelwell surrounds and quad tail pipes under its black rear bumper.
This is no grocery getter -- although, when we took it to the grocery store (hey, ya gotta eat) it notably got a thumbs-up from a young guy just leaving the store as we pulled into the lot. (OK, our car's "Solar Orange Pearl" paint probably helped in the hey-look-at-me! category.)
On the road, the 2022 WRX is a modern take on a classic rally car. Thanks to its stiffer structure, it's more civil at-speed than its predecessor and its cabin is more quiet. The ride gets flustered only over the most egregious pavement and the cabin gets loud only when the turbo four is provoked -- and even then the shout is more a sophisticated roar than a boy-racer snarl.
Our tester's engine was managed by WRX's standard six-speed manual, which we found a hoot -- heavy clutch, short-throw stick, nostalgically notchy linkage and laser-like entry into its gates. Throw in point-and-shoot steering and you'll find that driving really can be fun again.
After just a blink of turbo lag when burying the skinny pedal, we hit 60 mph in 5 seconds while realizing 22 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring.
Inside, room is fine up front in sport buckets bolstered out to there on the cushion and seatback. The rear seat, meanwhile, proved surprisingly accommodating: head room good, leg room doable.
Interior decor, as expected, is sporty. Matrix trim abounds in an otherwise black cabin that shows contrasting red stitching.
Infotainment is cutting edge with WRX's new 11.6-inch vertical centerstack display, which is standard on all but the Base trim. Divided into a trio of customizable displays, that tall screen can simultaneously show weather, secondary gauges or radio info on top; audio, phone, vehicle settings and more in the center; and climate controls down low. Add volume and tuning knobs that flank the screen and handy steering-wheel toggles for volume and cruise-control speed, and it's all good.
These days, sedans that actually want to shake hands with the driver and party on are rare. But, in our current world of utilitarian crossovers, WRX remembers that driving can still be fun -- just for the sake of it.
And that, obviously, is what Subaru's thinking.
Look for the 2022 WRX to hit showrooms in March or April. No pricing was available at press time.