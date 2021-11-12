2022 Toyota Camry TRD: Who says a midlife crisis is a bad thing?

"Camry" is a 38-year-old nameplate now in its eighth generation -- a solid, sensible family sedan. So its racy TRD edition had us puzzling: Is Camry suffering a midlife crisis?

After all, this is the best-selling sedan in America, and has been for as long as anyone can remember. Heck, through the first three quarters of calendar-year 2021, Camry outsold its closest competitor, the Honda Accord, by nearly 100,000 units. So why, one might ask, would it feel the need for a hot-rod version?

A young guy we encountered on the grocery-store parking lot answered that question: "Cool car, mister," he called.

Hey, you won't hear that while loading a 40-pound bag of dog food into the trunk of a Camry LE.

In addition to TRD, Camry for 2022 is offered in trims of LE, SE, Nightshade, XLE and XSE. In all trims, Camry enjoys -- or, depending on your point of view, is saddled with -- a reputation as a prim and proper kid shuttle that's high on practicality, dependability and value but low on excitement, passion and driving fun.

TRD -- "Toyota Racing Development," that is -- addresses those shortcomings.