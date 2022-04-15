2022 Toyota Tundra: Generation 3 worth 1.5 decades it took to get here

Apparently, Toyota's Tundra has concluded that if you want to have a good time, bring along a six-pack.
All new for 2022, Tundra has jettisoned its former 381-hp V-8, which made 401 lb.-ft. of torque, in favor of a pair of V-6 options -- a 3.4-liter, twin-turbo six, or that same engine aided and abetted by an electric hybrid system. Each managed by a 10-speed automatic, both boast more power and torque than did the old V-8 -- 389 hp and 479 lb.-ft. of torque for the non-hybrid six, 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft. of grunt for the hybrid-assisted model.
But that's only the beginning. There's also a lot of variety: we figure there are more than 40 combinations available when you consider this new Tundra can be had with one of two powertrains; extended-cab or crew-cab bodies; 5.5-, 6.5 or 8.0-foot beds; rear- or four-wheel drive traction; and haberdashery that includes SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro and Capstone trims.
That's a lot to digest, so we'll just concentrate on the truck we drove (hey, I got a tee time!): a 2022 Tundra Limited CrewMax iForce V-6 4x4 with its optional TRD Off-Road Package. (Our truck's "iForce" and "CrewMax" labels, by the way, mark it as a non-hybrid crew-cab.)
First of all, it's no surprise this all-new Tundra is, in fact, pretty much all new. This third-generation replaces a pickup that debuted way back in 2007 -- a 15-year life that makes that previous Tundra all but immortal by car-business standards.
In addition to its engine menu, this Tundra can brag of such engineering upgrades as a new aluminum-reinforced composite cargo box, coil-spring rear suspension, an optional and height-adjustable rear air suspension and, in a first for Tundra, an available electronic locking rear differential.
Regarding styling, everything about our TRD Off-Road CrewMax screamed "TRUCK!!!" The face shows a black, gaping-maw grille that looks as if it could happily swallow that little Corolla ahead; the CrewMax profile, with its black 20-inch TRD wheels, black wheel-well trim and black rocker panels, features huge doors that provide huge openings to a huge cab; and the tough-guy tailgate proudly displays TUNDRA embossed on its surface. (In a nifty feature, that tailgate, in addition to standard operation, can be dropped via a small button in the driver's-side taillight.)
Inside -- no surprise here -- CrewMax room is spectacular front and rear. And that rear seat, nearly spacious enough to house a racquetball court, boasts a flip-up 60/40-split cushion concealing under-seat storage.
On the road, this guy feels every bit the big truck it is -- large, wide, firm, determined -- but, at least, the cabin is quiet.
Our twice-blown V-6 4x4 returned to us 15 mpg in 135 miles, admittedly more city than highway. Still, that's nothing like the 17 city the EPA expected, never mind the EPA's 19-combined expectation. It's interesting to note, however, that the hybrid, apparently, is engineered with power prized over thrift. The hybrid 4x4 is EPA-rated 21 combined, just 2 more than the non-hybrid.
Other driving attributes include 2hi, 4hi and 4lo transfer-case settings, along with driver-selectable modes of Sport, Normal and Eco (that last one there just to show the truck has a sense of humor).
We greeted 60 mph in the mid-7's in our non-hybrid 4x4 CrewMax. (The hybrid is said to make the same trip in about 6 ticks.)
Inside, infotainment is presented on a touch-screen display big enough to be the stunt double for a drive-in movie screen. And, happily, all buttons and knobs, including a radio-volume knob, are big.
This new, Texas-built, truck-tough-looking Tundra, with its myriad configurations, up-to 1,940-lb. payload capacity and available 6-ton towing talent, is a genuine challenger to Detroit's big four: F-Series, Silverado, Sierra and Ram.