 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2022 Toyota Tundra: Generation 3 worth 1.5 decades it took to get here

  • 0
toyota2022tundra0417a.jpg

The all-new Tundra is available with a twin-turbo V-6 or that same six with hybrid assist.

Apparently, Toyota's Tundra has concluded that if you want to have a good time, bring along a six-pack.

All new for 2022, Tundra has jettisoned its former 381-hp V-8, which made 401 lb.-ft. of torque, in favor of a pair of V-6 options -- a 3.4-liter, twin-turbo six, or that same engine aided and abetted by an electric hybrid system. Each managed by a 10-speed automatic, both boast more power and torque than did the old V-8 -- 389 hp and 479 lb.-ft. of torque for the non-hybrid six, 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft. of grunt for the hybrid-assisted model.

But that's only the beginning. There's also a lot of variety: we figure there are more than 40 combinations available when you consider this new Tundra can be had with one of two powertrains; extended-cab or crew-cab bodies; 5.5-, 6.5 or 8.0-foot beds; rear- or four-wheel drive traction; and haberdashery that includes SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro and Capstone trims.

That's a lot to digest, so we'll just concentrate on the truck we drove (hey, I got a tee time!): a 2022 Tundra Limited CrewMax iForce V-6 4x4 with its optional TRD Off-Road Package. (Our truck's "iForce" and "CrewMax" labels, by the way, mark it as a non-hybrid crew-cab.)

People are also reading…

First of all, it's no surprise this all-new Tundra is, in fact, pretty much all new. This third-generation replaces a pickup that debuted way back in 2007 -- a 15-year life that makes that previous Tundra all but immortal by car-business standards.

toyota2022tundra0417b.jpg

In addition to its engine menu, this Tundra can brag of such engineering upgrades as a new aluminum-reinforced composite cargo box, coil-spring rear suspension, an optional and height-adjustable rear air suspension and, in a first for Tundra, an available electronic locking rear differential.

Regarding styling, everything about our TRD Off-Road CrewMax screamed "TRUCK!!!" The face shows a black, gaping-maw grille that looks as if it could happily swallow that little Corolla ahead; the CrewMax profile, with its black 20-inch TRD wheels, black wheel-well trim and black rocker panels, features huge doors that provide huge openings to a huge cab; and the tough-guy tailgate proudly displays TUNDRA embossed on its surface. (In a nifty feature, that tailgate, in addition to standard operation, can be dropped via a small button in the driver's-side taillight.)

Inside --  no surprise here -- CrewMax room is spectacular front and rear. And that rear seat, nearly spacious enough to house a racquetball court, boasts a flip-up 60/40-split cushion concealing under-seat storage.

On the road, this guy feels every bit the big truck it is -- large, wide, firm, determined -- but, at least, the cabin is quiet.

Our twice-blown V-6 4x4 returned to us 15 mpg in 135 miles, admittedly more city than highway. Still, that's nothing like the 17 city the EPA expected, never mind the EPA's 19-combined expectation. It's interesting to note, however, that the hybrid, apparently, is engineered with power prized over thrift. The hybrid 4x4 is EPA-rated 21 combined, just 2 more than the non-hybrid.

Other driving attributes include 2hi, 4hi and 4lo transfer-case settings, along with driver-selectable modes of Sport, Normal and Eco (that last one there just to show the truck has a sense of humor).

We greeted 60 mph in the mid-7's in our non-hybrid 4x4 CrewMax. (The hybrid is said to make the same trip in about 6 ticks.)

toyota2022tundra0417c.jpg

Inside, infotainment is presented on a touch-screen display big enough to be the stunt double for a drive-in movie screen. And, happily, all buttons and knobs, including a radio-volume knob, are big.

This new, Texas-built, truck-tough-looking Tundra, with its myriad configurations, up-to 1,940-lb. payload capacity and available 6-ton towing talent, is a genuine challenger to Detroit's big four: F-Series, Silverado, Sierra and Ram.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2022 Toyota Tundra

VEHICLE TYPE: Full-size, extended- (Double Cab) or crew-cab (CrewMax), five-passenger, four-door, rear- or 4WD pickup

BASE PRICE: 2WD: $37,645; 4WD: $40,645

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $60,188; a Tundra Limited CrewMax iForce V-6 4x4, based at $53,595, with $6,593 in options, including the $3,085 TRD Off-Road Package

ENGINES: iForce V-6: 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V-6; iForce Max V-6 hybrid: 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V-6 with electric hybrid assist from AC electric motor, metal hydride battery pack

HORSEPOWER: iForce V-6: 389 hp; iForce Max V-6 hybrid (total system): 437 hp

TORQUE: iForce V-6: 479 lb.-ft.; iForce Max V-6 hybrid (total system): 583 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL (both powertrains): Regular

TRANSMISSION: 10-speed automatic

EPA MPG: iForce V-6 2WD: 18 city/24 hwy/20 combined; iForce V-6 4WD: 17/23/19; iForce Max V-6 hybrid 2WD: 20/24/22; iForce Max V-6 hybrid 4WD: 19/22/21

WHEELBASE (short bed/long bed): Double Cab: 145.7/164.6 inches; CrewMax: 145.7/157.7 inches

LENGTH (short bed/long bed): Double Cab: 233.6/252.5 inches; CrewMax: 233.6/245.6 inches

CARGO BOX LENGTH (short bed/long bed): Double Cab: 77.6/96.5 inches; CrewMax: 65.6/77.6 inches

SUSPENSION: Front: Independent; rear: solid axle

BASE CURB WEIGHT: 4X2: 5,095 lbs.; 4x4: 5,380 lbs.

TOW RATING: iForce V-6: 11,370 lbs.; iForce Max V-6 hybrid: 11,400 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: San Antonio, Texas

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK