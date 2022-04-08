2022 Volkswagen Golf R: It's a thoroughly modern take on the classic 'hot-hatch' formula

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is sort of like a modern-day DeLorean: it took me back to the future.
Its "back" bent is a nostalgic nod to pocket-rockets of the last century -- hatchback shape, compact body, boy-racer handling, stick-shift transmission -- while its "future" flair includes things like backup cameras, active safety nannies, driver-selectable performance modes (including "Drift"!) and an infotainment system whose operation is more complicated than radar.
With this all-new Golf R offered only in one very well equipped turbo trim, the buyer need make only two decisions: transmission (six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic) and body color (Deep Black, Pure White or Lapiz Blue).
On hiatus since 2019, this hot-hatch returns for 2022 with a more potent blown four, a revised all-wheel drive system, face-lifted styling and a sportier interior.
Going from the inside out, the 2022 R boasts an all-black cabin decor with matrix-style trim on doors and dash. Its R racing buckets, bolstered out to there, provide great support and a welcomed, well-anchored seating position during athletic driving. In back, head room is great but leg room, not surprisingly for the class, is close.
On the outside, this guy wears a body that, in this age of crossover SUVs, is unabashedly "hot-hatch" -- plunging hood with four sharp character lines, raptor-eye headlights, quad tailpipes and, under the long-roof profile, 19-inch wheels wrapped by Pirelli performance rubber stuffed up into the wheel wells so far it looks like a lowered aftermarket suspension tweak. Cool.
Every new R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four that makes 315 hp and a muscular 310 lb.-ft. of torque -- up from 288 and 280, respectively, in the previous R. Put to the pavement through all four wheels, that fury launches this less-than-3,400 lb. ride with breathtaking enthusiasm, even as it delivered to us 23 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed motoring, just as the EPA figured.
We drove an R with the six-speed stick, and just had a ball!
Steering, controlled by a flat-bottom sport wheel, is of the point-and-shoot variety; the manual gear box rows through ratios with an appealingly nostalgic notchiness while still finding its gates as if it had radar; the handling, thanks in large part to an ultra-modern all-wheel drive system whose standard torque-vectoring can distribute rear-wheel grip east/west as needed, is as athletic as a teenage gymnast; and acceleration, when fully provoked, will press your spine into the seat. ("TELL ME when you're going to do that!!!" my startled wife demanded after a launch down a highway ramp brought us to the 60-mph speed limit in 4 seconds.)
Add drive modes of Comfort, Sport, Custom and Race, and you've got a very entertaining ride. The "Race" choice even offers a "Drift" category(!) that enables some tail-sliding madness, if so desired! (Warns the gauge pod's message display: "Drift mode is only intended for closed driving tracks and should only be used when the driver has the appropriate driving skills." And then, with its final wring-of-the-hands, it worries: "Are you sure you want to activate the Drift mode?" I thought, "Well, probably not here on I-64.")
Only two complaints about this car: the lofty base price (almost 45 grand) and the infotainment controls, which are a nightmare -- no hard buttons, no knobs, just touch spots on the 10-inch screen, clunky touch pads on the steering wheel and vexing touch-sensitive sliders for other stuff. Bleeccchhh!! Owners will get used to it, but it's still a pain.
But infotainment idiosyncrasies aside, this modern pocket rocket is an absolute hoot. Going up against the upcoming 2023 Honda Civic Type R in a 2.0-liter turbo vs. 2.0-liter turbo match-up (Subaru's WRX STI is going electric!), Golf R is another choice for those who still would rather carve up a twisty two-lane than surf the web on an iPhone.