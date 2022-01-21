2022 Volkswagen Taos: Smaller than Tiguan, this new entry fills an open slot in VW's crossover lineup

Volkswagen has gone from having a small problem to having a small crossover.

Problem solved.

Anyone who pays even the slightest attention to modern American car culture knows the crossover is king these days, and the more of them a manufacturer has the merrier that manufacturer tends to be.

In model-year 2021, VW had four entries in the crossover competition: the compact Tiguan, the midsize Atlas and its sibling, the Atlas Cross Sport, and an electrified model in the form of the ID.4. But Volkswagen lacked a subcompact entry to compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and Subaru Crosstrek.

For 2022, the Taos arrives and the problem goes away.

Offered in trims of S, SE and SEL, Taos in all trims can be had with front- or all-wheel drive. Regardless, every Taos is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo four managed by an automatic transmission -- an eight-speed in front-drivers, a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox in all-wheel drive models.

We drove a front-driver in SE trim.

Riding a wheelbase roughly 4 inches shorter than Tiguan's, Taos's overall length is a significant 10.3 inches shorter than its showroom mate's.

Nonetheless, Taos is spacious for the subcompact segment. Room is fine upfront under the full sunroof we had while the front buckets, including a power driver's seat with an adjustable lumbar support in our tester, are comfy and nicely bolstered.

In back the accommodations are truly surprising. A six-footer can sit behind a six-foot driver and you won't hear a squawk.

Regarding cargo room, the nearly 66 cubic-feet of hauling space proved handy when we folded the 60/40-split rear seat, even though the resulting floor is not flat. We managed to carry in one trip a digital piano with bench, a compact PA system with stands and speakers, cord bags and various other goodies and had no problems.

On the road, our front-drive Taos provided a firm ride and leisurely acceleration from its fuel-miserly 158-hp turbo four. With its respectable 184 lb.-ft. of torque fully arriving for duty at just 1,750 rpm, we greeted 60 mph in a blink under 8 seconds. Otherwise, the cabin is civil, wind noise is well managed and handling is of the confident, no-surprises variety. All good.

In 125 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 30 mpg.

Not surprisingly at this price point, the interior shows lots of plastic and vinyl, but our SE did provide a nicely contrasted black-and-gray decor.

The climate controls are great although, admittedly, we had an old-school, single-zone, manual system, so it was the soul of simplicity.

When it comes to infotainment, on the other hand, owners will need a bit of patience. Some cryptic symbols on buttons and the satellite radio system's slow response time -- I can't tell you how often we got flashed the screen admonitions "PLEASE WAIT" and "INITIALIZING" -- take some real getting-used-to.

What is immediately welcome is Taos's handsome exterior styling.

Below its muscular, multi-panel hood are cubist headlights and, on our SE, a blacked out grille and lower air dam. In profile, our tester's 18-inch black wheels looked cool, complementing as they did the flank's strong character line from headlights to taillights. Bringing up the rear are geometrically shaped tailpipes and faux skid plates.

This is a very handsome little crossover.

You could argue that Taos is simply a replacement for the outgoing Golf hatchback, or you could make the case that Taos is a unique new addition with attachments to nothing that came before it.

Either way, VW now has a strong entry in the red-hot compact crossover wars.

