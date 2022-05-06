2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Brand's first electric vehicle feels no need to brag

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is modest to a fault.
Here it is, a member in good standing of the hottest trend in the automotive industry: the pure electric car, meaning it's officially PC, promoted by governments worldwide as an environmental savior, and, at the dealership check-out line, the beneficiary of a federal tax credit -- a "thank you" from the bureaucracy for buying it.
Add the fact that it's also Volvo's first venture into fully electric motivation, and you'd think this little guy would be jumping up and down shouting "Hey, look at me!"
Perish the thought!
This all-electric version of Volvo's XC40 compact crossover looks pretty much identical to the regular, gasoline-powered Volvo XC40 compact crossover. Save the grille -- a horizontal panel rather than the vertically barred affair on the standard XC40 -- you'd scarcely notice the difference.
Differences you will notice, however, are in the drive and in the refueling process.
The former -- as is typical of electric cars -- is far livelier in Recharge than in a standard XC40, while the latter, particularly on long road trips, is a far greater hassle.
Regarding performance, the electric version wins hands-down. While the most potent gas-powered XC40 -- the all-wheel drive T5 with its 248-hp turbo four -- greets 60 mph in the low 6's, Recharge, we can attest, makes the same trip in the low 4's.
That enthusiasm is courtesy of a pair of electric motors and a 75-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that together generate a remarkable 402 hp and a pavement-rippling 486 lb.-ft. of torque. Aiding in Recharge's enthusiasm is standard all-wheel drive, a four-corner grip that's optional on the gas-powered 40.
Throw in the athletic XC40 platform -- Volvo's "Compact Modular Architecture" -- and you've got a little electrified ute that rides, drives and handles as well as its traditional sibling, but which is notably more quiet while accelerating much quicker.
Also intriguing, you don't have to turn a key or push a button to start Recharge. Just get behind the wheel and put it in Reverse or Drive. If you've got the key on you, you're on your way.
When it comes to fueling, of course, XC40 Recharge has all the same issues as every other electric car. It's fine if you've got a Level 2 charger at home and can conveniently goose it up overnight to realize an EPA-rated full-charge range of 223 miles. If, on the other hand, you're on a road trip, you'll spend 40 minutes or so at a public Level 3 "fast charger" getting to just an 80-percent charge. Of course, if someone beat you to that charger, you'll have to wait for that person to finish. Go get a doughnut.
In our city/hwy drive, we started with an 86-percent charge. After driving 102.6 miles, the XC40's display noted a remaining charge of 31 percent. So we used 55 percent of a full charge to travel 102.6 miles.
At that point, we plugged Recharge into a standard 110-volt household outlet. Bad idea -- for any electric vehicle. In this case, it took 24 hours merely to get to 66 percent of battery capacity. Electric-car owners should install a Level 2 home charger, which Volvo says can bring XC40 Recharge to 100 percent in about eight hours.
Recharge, which is offered in two trims -- Plus and Ultimate -- provides impressive interior room given this guy's status as a compact crossover. Space up front is fine under the panoramic moonroof our Ultimate provided while rear-seat space is better than expected: head room good, leg room adequate.
XC40 also boasts Volvo's vertical touch-screen infotainment system, which takes some getting used to. But there's a big volume knob for the radio, so that's nice.
Nice, in fact, is XC40 Recharge -- nice to drive, thrifty to motivate, nice to behold. Daily living is easy, but, like every electric car, long trips demand lots of planning.