2023 Nissan Z

"Z" may be the mark of Zorro, but it's the passion of Nissan. But, hey, don't take my word for it. That's the word from the boss at Nissan.

“Z is the pure expression of thrill. It is Nissan’s passion wrapped up on four wheels,” said company CEO Ashwani Gupta.

And that explains why a two-door, two-seat coupe -- after a brief hiatus -- is being re-launched into an automotive landscape that's crazy for crossover SUVs.

Having skipped model years 2021 and '22, the Nissan Z returns in 2023 simply as the Nissan Z -- no number in its moniker, as has been the case in the past. Nonetheless, Nissan clearly hopes it's got somebody's number -- oh, say the Toyota Supra's and Ford Mustang's.

To make a splash in the shrinking two-seat-coupe category, this new Z has embraced both its storied heritage and the reality of living in the 21st-century.

Regarding heritage, the styling is clearly inspired by the original early-'70s Z's, the 240Z, 260Z and 280Z -- cars still discussed in reverently hushed tones by sports-coupe aficionados. This new Z proves it shares that reverence with a nod to its grandpas via its classic long-hood/short-deck, rear-drive proportions. Other classic cues include the flowing-roofline profile, squared-off rump and rear-quarter glass.