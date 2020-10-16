 Skip to main content
‘50s-ish Jeep station wagon? Willys ‘Jeep’ Utility Wagon? Looks like an SUV to me!
1950’s magazine ad: A family of five piles into a Cypress Green metallic Willys Overland wagon, en route perhaps on a day trip to grandma’s farm

Since becoming actively involved in the special interest automobile hobby when my wife and I purchased our first vintage automobile – a rare, 1963 Thunderbird Sports Roadster – I have attended several hundred shows and cruises in the St. Louis metro area and beyond. In that time, I’ve probably seen less than a half dozen ‘Jeep station wagons’... better known as Willys Overlands. My connection to these rare vehicles goes back to my very first job at 16 years of age.

I was working summers for George Saurbraun, a generous man and owner of Clayton Auto Parts, earning roughly $1.50 an hour as a delivery boy. I started my days every morning by loading up parts for customers in George’s 1950 Willys Overland wagon for delivery. The compact wagon was dressed out in Horizon Blue with Universal Beige on the simulated wooden side trim.

I had fun driving the little wagon around to service stations and auto repair shops, mostly in Clayton and U-City. Somehow, during my tenure behind the wheel, I learned that with a little practice, you really didn’t need to use the clutch to change gears. Of course, coming to a complete stop was not an option, only the rolling or ‘St. Louis’ stop could be used for down-shifting into first gear. Up-shifting was much simpler for the no clutch technique. Timing was critical. However, I soon had the practice down to an art.

Clayton Auto Parts had an attached machine shop where such things as turning brake drums and polishing cylinder heads were performed routinely. The only thing I didn’t like about my job was shuffling those straight-eight cylinder heads, mostly from Buicks and Pontiacs, back and forth to the shop and returning them to our customers. Those things were heavier than a locomotive and I was a model for the ‘90-pound weakling’ ads in the back of Popular Mechanics magazine!

The Willys Overland wagons were powered by a 63-horsepower, six-cylinder engine that, according to Willys ad men was, “The war-tested engine used in over 500,000 fighting Jeeps – world famous for stamina, performance and economy.” A manual three-speed transmission was the only one offered and overdrive was thrown in for ‘added economy and long engine life.’

Standard features included an ashtray on the dashboard, front and rear dome lights, twin sun visors, arm rests front and rear, a rearview mirror, dual windshield wipers, safety glass all around, a vacuum-booster fuel pump and dual-note horns. A seventh passenger seat was available at extra cost. I sure could have used Google Maps to navigate my way around the back streets of Clayton and U-City, but I didn’t even have a radio to which I could listen!

Although the term SUV was not to be official until the mid-‘80s, the Willys Overland certainly fit the definition three decades earlier. That said, the example I drove on my first real job was definitely more ‘utility’ than ‘sport.’

One of the things I did enjoy while working at Clayton Auto Parts was mixing paint to factory colors. This included measuring and weighing the various colors that went into the white base paints.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. What does the acronym SUV stand for?

2. When did automobile manufacturers adopt the term SUV?

3. Dead or Alive? Born February 10, 1950, a nine-time Olympic champion swimmer, Mark Spitz.

ANSWERS

1. Sport-Utility Vehicle

2. According to Wikipedia, the term, “sport-utility vehicle” spread in the 1980s, when American Motors Corporation lobbied the U.S. Congress to make a separate category for vehicles that were neither trucks nor passenger cars, but had elements of both. Thus was born the first official SUV, the Jeep Cherokee.

3. Alive and well, Mark and Suzy Spitz, his wife of 47 years, currently reside in Los Angeles, California.

Tags

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

