‘50s-ish Jeep station wagon? Willys ‘Jeep’ Utility Wagon? Looks like an SUV to me!

Since becoming actively involved in the special interest automobile hobby when my wife and I purchased our first vintage automobile – a rare, 1963 Thunderbird Sports Roadster – I have attended several hundred shows and cruises in the St. Louis metro area and beyond. In that time, I’ve probably seen less than a half dozen ‘Jeep station wagons’... better known as Willys Overlands. My connection to these rare vehicles goes back to my very first job at 16 years of age.

I was working summers for George Saurbraun, a generous man and owner of Clayton Auto Parts, earning roughly $1.50 an hour as a delivery boy. I started my days every morning by loading up parts for customers in George’s 1950 Willys Overland wagon for delivery. The compact wagon was dressed out in Horizon Blue with Universal Beige on the simulated wooden side trim.

I had fun driving the little wagon around to service stations and auto repair shops, mostly in Clayton and U-City. Somehow, during my tenure behind the wheel, I learned that with a little practice, you really didn’t need to use the clutch to change gears. Of course, coming to a complete stop was not an option, only the rolling or ‘St. Louis’ stop could be used for down-shifting into first gear. Up-shifting was much simpler for the no clutch technique. Timing was critical. However, I soon had the practice down to an art.

Clayton Auto Parts had an attached machine shop where such things as turning brake drums and polishing cylinder heads were performed routinely. The only thing I didn’t like about my job was shuffling those straight-eight cylinder heads, mostly from Buicks and Pontiacs, back and forth to the shop and returning them to our customers. Those things were heavier than a locomotive and I was a model for the ‘90-pound weakling’ ads in the back of Popular Mechanics magazine!