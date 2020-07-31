‘56 Star Chief: Dramatically styled, dynamically powered!

Pontiac’s crafty ad writers used the phrase “dramatically styled,” but it’s a good thing they didn’t use “restyled,” for the 1956 models were a spittin’ image of the truly “restyled” 1955 models. Every body panel was identical, right on down to the ‘eyebrows’ over the headlamps.

I didn’t need my ‘OCR’ (old car radar) to spot this once-pristine Pontiac as it was parked just a few yards from the street. Although the car is no ‘20-footer’ (not even a good 50-footer) it still has some notable redeeming qualities.

One is that “Star Chief” script on the front doors. The Star Chief had been the flagship Pontiac model since its introduction in 1954. Designers added 11 inches to the lesser Chieftain frame, and elongated the body accordingly to allow more room in the cabin as well as increased trunk space. The resulting longer body didn’t hurt the looks either, as American cars were entering the longer, lower, wider phase of the evolution of American automobile styling.

There is one more thing that sets this particular example apart from the run- of-the-mill Pontiacs. It has the sub-model name ‘Catalina,’ which designates the pillar-less “hardtop” body style (two or four doors) – à la ‘Bel Air’ to Chevys, ‘Holiday’ to Oldsmobiles and ‘Riviera’ to Buicks. On both Chieftains and Star Chiefs, the ‘Catalina’ moniker was used to designate two- and four-door “pillar-less hardtops.” When all windows were down, there was no post or ‘B’ pillar between the front doors and back. The open-air design was touted quite heavily in the days before air conditioning became common. That A/C would have cost the buyer an extra $431 in 1956, equaling $4,146 in 2020 money – a hefty price to keep your cool!