’57 Savoy Sport Coupe Hardtop is a semi-rare Plymouth
Behold a semi-rare Plymouth. I have never seen one in the 300-plus car shows and cruises I have attended in my lifetime. And I say “semi” rare because with 31,373 built, it would be a stretch to call it simply “rare.” Sales of the high-line Belvederes and the even tonier Fury two-door hardtops totaled 74,706 — more than double the number of Savoys produced. Buyers of the Belvederes paid an extra $120 for the privilege and Fury buyers paid a whopping $596 for their sporty Furys that were available only in two-door hardtop form. Those may not sound like a fortune, but in today’s dollars they equal $1,333 and $6,620, respectively.
The Savoy shown above was originally equipped with one of four V-8s offered in 1957. That is apparent because of the “V” seen on the front fender. More than likely it was the standard 276 cubic inch (that’s 4.52 liters), 197 bhp entry level V-8.
The car appears to be fairly solid and potentially a good candidate for a total restoration. The fact that it is a mid-line model with a pillar-less hardtop design makes it fairly desirable. However, it would require an owner who had a special interest in that car in that particular trim level and body style, because a total restoration could cost a pretty penny, as my father used to say, and quickly exceed its market value.
Reviewing my current copy of the Old Cars Report Price Guide, I found the following values on the 1957 Plymouth Savoy Sport Coupe (with a V-8 engine). Starting at condition six, in the words of OCRPG, “a parts car” meaning it may or may not be running, but is weathered, wrecked and/or stripped to the point of being useful primarily for parts. No. 1 ranks as excellent, which means the car is restored to the current professional standards of quality, or it is in perfect condition with components operating and appearing as new.
For a 95-plus point show car that is not driven, values are $1,280, $3,840, $6,400, $14,400, $22,400 and $32,000, respectively. The estimated dollar value of a car for No. 6 and No. 1 conditions for the same body style, but in Belvedere trim, are $1,560 and $39,000, and for the Fury, $2,400 and $60,000, respectively.
Plans are in the works for Breakfasts With the Fin Man.
I hope you enjoyed today’s story. Stay safe and healthy for the new year!
Fin Man Factoid: With the 318-cubic-inch, 290 horsepower engine, the 1957 Fury could go 0-to-60 mph in 8.6 seconds and cover a quarter mile in 16.5 seconds ... not bad for back in the day.
Trivia:
1. What do the letters MG stand for?
2. What kind of car and model year is the white sedan shown just above and to the right of the MG Midget?
Answers:
1. Morris Garages
2. The white car in the photo is a Dodge Dart, which appears to be a 1963 or 1964 model.
This mid-line ’57 Plymouth is one you don’t often see. That’s because most two-door hardtop Plymouth buyers opted for the top-of-the-line Belvedere or Fury models for which production numbers were roughly double the Savoys. This car is decked out in Meadow Green with a Sand Dune White roof.