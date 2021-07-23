‘60 DeSoto Adventurer: “Woulda, coulda, shoulda!

Most people living today have often heard the phrase ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’. Within the circle of the collectible car hobby, who hasn’t used that saying – usually followed immediately by the words “sold it” or “let it go.” My 1960 DeSoto Adventurer belongs in that group... one of several ‘collectible automobiles’ I have owned since officially joining the hobby in the mid-‘80s. It was a strong number three example, and a good 20-footer... a car I could be proud to be seen in, but that never brought home a trophy.
My DeSoto had a few good things going for it, however, (and “there’s always a ‘however’ in life”—right Bernice?), and the only downer was that it was a four-door sedan – usually the lowest-valued on the totem pole, with convertibles topping it, followed by two-door hardtops, four-door hardtops and such. However, in today’s modern era, four-door sedans are the most common form of automobile found on today’s highways – not counting pickups and SUVs.
The big attraction to the so-called ‘hardtops’ or ‘pillar-less’ coupes and sedans, which came on the scene in the early ‘50s, was the open-air feeling and uninterrupted visual openness, when all windows were lowered and there was only the A pillars and the B pillars (at the very back of the greenhouse). Another big advantage to the ‘hardtops’ was that those windows were often down because automobile a/c was in its infancy in the early- to mid-‘50s. In the early days, some manufacturers affixed window decals to promote their air-conditioned automobiles. Such was the case with my DeSoto which had the original “Air-conditioned by Airtemp” window decal still displayed in the lower right corner of the back window.
By 1969, more than half of all new cars sold were equipped with A/C, but the increasingly popular option wasn’t essentially universal until the 1980s. Today the number of new vehicles sold with A/C is 99 percent.
Over recent years, on rare occasions I have rolled all the windows down, and/or opened my moon roof to relive that long-forgotten open air motoring experience. The feeling only lasted a few minutes, however, before the buffeting wind noise was too much to take and the sound from my Bluetooth music deteriorated drastically... especially the bass notes. Oh yes, and that buffeting wind also messed up my hair!
As the owner of a dozen or so convertibles since my first at age 16, my advice is that, if you have a strong desire for open air motoring, the only way to go is totally topless as I often do in my 2011 Camaro SS.
FIN MAN FACTOID: (This from Wikipedia), The De Soto make was founded by Walter Chrysler on August 4, 1928, to compete with Oldsmobile, Studebaker, Hudson and Willys in the mid-price class. Introduced for the 1929 model year, De Soto served as a lower-priced version of Chrysler products, with Dodge and Plymouth also added to the lower end of Chrysler family in 1928.
The Adventurer was the flagship model line for DeSotos in 1960 with the most standard equipment and the top level of trim inside and out. Mine still had the original cloth and vinyl upholstery in the back seat and after-market upholstery in the front which, at first glance, looked like it matched the original factory seat covering.
All in all it was a great highway cruiser. Chrysler’s torsion bar suspension up front made for a smooth ride, and the Torque-Flite automatic transmission was nearly bulletproof.
Power for the lesser Fireflite models was supplied by a 361 cubic-inch, V-8 producing 295 brake horsepower and fed by a two-barrel Carter carburettor. Adventurers came standard with a 383 cubic-inch engine producing 305 horsepower with the same Carter carb. A 383 cubic-inch, four-barrel V-8 was offered for slight extra cost in both DeSoto series. And if that wasn’t enough to satisfy the hot rodder in you, a 330 horsepower, Ram-Induction 383 with not one, but TWO four-barrel carbs and dual exhaust, in the Adventurer series only, for an extra $283.
Rollin’ with the FIN MAN V details coming next week.