‘60 DeSoto Adventurer: “Woulda, coulda, shoulda!

Most people living today have often heard the phrase ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’. Within the circle of the collectible car hobby, who hasn’t used that saying – usually followed immediately by the words “sold it” or “let it go.” My 1960 DeSoto Adventurer belongs in that group... one of several ‘collectible automobiles’ I have owned since officially joining the hobby in the mid-‘80s. It was a strong number three example, and a good 20-footer... a car I could be proud to be seen in, but that never brought home a trophy.

My DeSoto had a few good things going for it, however, (and “there’s always a ‘however’ in life”—right Bernice?), and the only downer was that it was a four-door sedan – usually the lowest-valued on the totem pole, with convertibles topping it, followed by two-door hardtops, four-door hardtops and such. However, in today’s modern era, four-door sedans are the most common form of automobile found on today’s highways – not counting pickups and SUVs.