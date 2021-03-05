‘63 Corvette: Real or imaginary?

First allow me to explain that the photo you see on this page is NOT a real 1963 ‘split window’ Corvette Stingray Coupe. Rather, it is 1/18 scale, diecast recreation with signature split rear window, opening hood and doors, detailed interior, engine compartment, undercarriage and more made by Auto World and dressed out in Chevy-accurate, Saddle Tan Metallic. The detail of this model is spectacular!

Sure, I’d rather have a real one, but I have never gotten to the point where my budget would allow ownership. And even though it is a diecast replica, I still had to set up a payment plan of $37.49/month for four months.

If I win the lottery (which will not happen because I don’t play), this would be one of the Corvettes of choice for the FIN MAN.

Beautiful from any angle, the 1963 Corvette Sting Ray is a true American classic. It was the first of the second generation or C-2 Corvettes and it was a total makeover inside-out and under the hood. The C-1 had run its course since 1953 and was in dire need of a full makeover. The many firsts of the 1963 Corvette included, the first use of the ‘Stingray’ name; the first Corvette to offer air conditioning; a totally new chassis with independent rear suspension; leather seat option (in tan only); AM-FM radio; power steering; power brakes and aluminum knock-off wheels.

Power was supplied by four versions of the venerable Chevrolet 327 engine ranging in horsepower ratings of 250, 300, 340 and 360.

I can still remember, as an impressionable seventeen-year old kid with just one year on the road legally, the first time I saw the cover of the ‘63 Corvette sales brochure, showing the aircraft-inspired aft view with that split-window rear design. It had the look of a fighter jet. The top of the doors rose up into the roof, emphasizing another aircraft design cue. And of course, it was done in Riverside Red. This was, to me, a truly stunning design.