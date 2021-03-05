‘63 Corvette: Real or imaginary?

First allow me to explain that the photo you see on this page is NOT a real 1963 ‘split window’ Corvette Stingray Coupe. Rather, it is 1/18 scale, diecast recreation with signature split rear window, opening hood and doors, detailed interior, engine compartment, undercarriage and more made by Auto World and dressed out in Chevy-accurate, Saddle Tan Metallic. The detail of this model is spectacular!
Sure, I’d rather have a real one, but I have never gotten to the point where my budget would allow ownership. And even though it is a diecast replica, I still had to set up a payment plan of $37.49/month for four months.
If I win the lottery (which will not happen because I don’t play), this would be one of the Corvettes of choice for the FIN MAN.
Beautiful from any angle, the 1963 Corvette Sting Ray is a true American classic. It was the first of the second generation or C-2 Corvettes and it was a total makeover inside-out and under the hood. The C-1 had run its course since 1953 and was in dire need of a full makeover. The many firsts of the 1963 Corvette included, the first use of the ‘Stingray’ name; the first Corvette to offer air conditioning; a totally new chassis with independent rear suspension; leather seat option (in tan only); AM-FM radio; power steering; power brakes and aluminum knock-off wheels.
Power was supplied by four versions of the venerable Chevrolet 327 engine ranging in horsepower ratings of 250, 300, 340 and 360.
I can still remember, as an impressionable seventeen-year old kid with just one year on the road legally, the first time I saw the cover of the ‘63 Corvette sales brochure, showing the aircraft-inspired aft view with that split-window rear design. It had the look of a fighter jet. The top of the doors rose up into the roof, emphasizing another aircraft design cue. And of course, it was done in Riverside Red. This was, to me, a truly stunning design.
SPIKING THE RUMOR MILL: Have you ever heard this? Or is it just me? I once heard that when the 1964 Corvette was introduced, some ‘63 owners had the center post removed and a 1964 rear window installed. The ‘split window’ was controversial from the start, mainly for two reasons. Some just didn’t like the look, including “Father of the Corvette” Zora-Arkus Duntov. Others complained about rear visibility restrictions. But in the end, the 1963, first generation C-2 Corvette coupe arrived boasting the center post because head of design at General Motors, William Mitchell loved it.
I cannot verify the rumor that some ‘63s were converted to ‘64 lookalikes, however, if any of you Corvette aficionado can clear this up, please email me at the_fin_man@msn.com.
UPDATE: Doing a bit of last minute research, I dug up a story from 2011 in which “Scott” the author, it seems, is about where I am on the issue – is it factual or merely an urban legend? He too is looking for the answer.
I took a break a few years ago from my life-long hobby of model car collecting. I found out that things have changed a lot since then and the hobby seems to be healthier than ever. Cars come in scales from 1:64 to 1:12 or larger and the prices in all scales are set by the quality of the reproduction. One eighteenth scale cars generally run in the $30 to $100 range. However, I’ve seen some offered in the upper five figures. Larger scales, 1/12 and 1/8 can be found for upwards of $10,000. The selection and the quality has been growing rapidly. One could fill a room with these models and I’m working on it fairly hard!
Three major players who have been receiving a good portion of my monthly social security checks are, Diecast Models Wholesale, Fairfield Collectibles and the Hamilton Collection. Find any of these by entering the name in your URL search bar. For the Hamilton Collection, hover your mouse over the “cars and motorcycles” tab and drop down to whatever is your interest. Any of these three sources will be more than happy to lighten the load in your wallet too.
IN SUMMARY: The 1963 Corvette Sting Ray is the most sought-after collectible Corvette. The Stingray coupe is a rare find and the price reflects the collect-ability of the model. A 1963 Corvette sold for $275,000 at Mecum’s 2013 Kissimmee Auction. My latest copy of the Old Cars Report Price Guide lists a number one condition, show car at $120,000. Add 60% for fuel injection. Now we’re up to $192,000. Add $4,500 for a/c. Now $196,500. Add $3,000 for those knock-off wheels. Now $199,500. Add $2,500 for a four-speed transmission. Now $202,000. Shall I go on? I think not. I guess I’ll just have to be satisfied with my 1/18 scale model and my reality car, my Camaro convertible. I can handle that.
UPCOMING EVENTS: I’m still working out the details for a special Breakfast with the FIN MAN, which will include bus transportation to a local area car collector’s garage in nearby Illinois. Full details are not yet available, but will include pickup from a St. Louis-area park-and-ride lot and breakfast. Ticket prices and more TBD. If you are interested in this event, please email me at the_fin_man@msn.com or write me at Bruce Kunz, c/o the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 901 N. 10th Street, St. Louis, MO 63101. So far the response has been more than favorable. Stay tuned right here for final details as they become available.
Fans of the long-running Model T Swap Meet will be glad to hear that plans for a 2021 event are moving forward. If all goes as planned it will be held at Worldwide Technologies Raceway off Interstate 55-70 at Route 203 in Madison, Illinois on Sunday, May 2nd. The name has been changed to the St. Louis Swap and Garage Sale. This is the largest event of its kind in the St. Louis Metro area and a ‘don’t miss’ for The FIN MAN! We’re holding to hear of final approval, but hoping it comes soon. I will keep you posted here.
Meanwhile, Keep on Cruisin’ and stay safe and healthy!