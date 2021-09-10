‘63 Ford Falcon was sort of a Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice trade!

The skies were cloudy and intermittent rain was the weather as my son Jeff and I headed to Wentzville, Missouri to take part in the memorial parade for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz on Saturday, September 4. The turnout in honor of this brave young man killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan was overwhelming – and included an estimated 2,000 cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Among the special cars was the 1963 Ford Falcon Futura convertible seen here, parked in the same staging row as my Camaro and Jeff’s Mustang convertible. The bright red Falcon stood out in the crowd, so naturally I had to take a few pics and talk to the owner, Russell Riebow of Lake St. Louis.
As a youngster, I was always attracted to Ford’s new compact which entered the scene for the 1960 model year, perhaps because my very first car at age 16 was an English Ford Consul MkII convertible. The Falcon was similar in size to my Consul, but a bit more trimly-proportioned. Other manufacturer’s compacts, introduced for the same model year were the Chevrolet Corvair, and the Plymouth Valiant. The Falcon was the most conventional of the three having conservative styling and a front engine, rear-drive chassis.
Russ, an employee of the GM plant in Wentzville, found the car advertised on Facebook Marketplace. It was owned by another GM Wentzville employee, Michael Meyers. Mike had owned the car for roughly six years but was in search of another modern classic. Russ happened to own a 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was just what Michael was looking for, so the two made a swap to the delight of both parties.
While the Falcon was in excellent condition, the 302 cubic-inch V-8 (not offered until the 1968 model year) needed detailing which Russ took on. The ‘Bullet’ style wheels are from a 2002 Mustang. The snow white convertible top adds a nice contrast to the cherry red exterior. The interior is original Ford red vinyl with bucket seats, standard on the Futura models.
This car was originally equipped with the Ford in-line six engine and a manual, three-speed stick transmission. Former owner, Mike Meyers, replaced the power-train with the 302 V-8 and a Ford automatic. Russ intends to install a four-speed manual transmission in its place.
Our grandson, Lance Corporal Luis Hernandez, was in the same graduating MCRD class of 2019 as Jared Schmitz, and was also present at the airport bombing in Kabul, roughly 700 from the blast. I knew Luis, now stationed in Saudi Arabia, would have been at the parade if he had been on leave at home, so Jeff and I went in his place.
