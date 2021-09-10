‘63 Ford Falcon was sort of a Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice trade!

Our grandson, Lance Corporal Luis Hernandez, was in the same graduating MCRD class of 2019 as Jared Schmitz, and was also present at the airport bombing in Kabul, roughly 700 from the blast. I knew Luis, now stationed in Saudi Arabia, would have been at the parade if he had been on leave at home, so Jeff and I went in his place.

ROLLIN’ WITH THE FIN MAN V: This is it! The tour to the Charles Gallagher Museum in St. Louis’ Produce Row is next Friday! If you plan to join us for this very special tour, you need to get your tickets NOW! We still have a few seats available, so call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) with your credit card information. Look for the big, yellow school bus at the park and ride lot on the Southwest corner of Gravois and I-270 at 9 a.m., or at Lilac Avenue and I-270 at 10 a.m. Lunch is included and will be served at the Gallagher site. Mr. Gallagher’s impressive collection includes over 30 special-interest vehicles, plus an impressive collection of Russian Orthodox Christian icons. The price for this tour is $45 per person including transportation and lunch. Call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) to place your ticket orders by credit/debit card. This is an exclusive Rollin’ with the FIN MAN event and attendance will be limited to 40 guests. We are expecting a sellout, so please reserve your seats NOW!