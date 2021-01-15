 Skip to main content
‘63 Oldsmobile 98 had great taillights!
Is it just me, or are these taillights something extraordinary in automotive styling? You should see them at night!

Is it just me, or are these taillights something extraordinary in automotive styling? You should see them at night! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

Call it what you will. Some people like the Ferrari-based front grill of the 1955 Chevrolet, others are fascinated by the “coffin-nosed” front ends of the 800 series Cords of the mid-‘30s. I don’t know why, but some cars’ taillights seem to draw my attention.

One of my favorite examples were the ones exclusive to Oldsmobile’s flagship 98s of 1963. The 98 was the top dawg – the longest, heaviest and most powerful of all Oldsmobile models. One page of the 1963 Oldsmobile sales brochure touted the 98 calling it, “The long look of luxury,” and it certainly was.

Nearly across the board, fins, per se were steadily toning down in pretentiousness during the early to mid-‘60s, but the 1963 Oldsmobile’s modest fins were curvaceous and oversized, like the 98s themselves and the ruby jewels, which shined brightly after sundown and blended in very nicely with the contours of the 98’s rear-quarter panels.

It takes a strong engine to move a massive 4,241 pound vehicle, and that’s just Oldsmobile’s “shipping weight” – the car in as-built, no-option condition, rolling off the assembly line with all necessary vital fluids and just enough gas to get it off the transport truck upon delivery to the dealer.

98’s were powered by Oldsmobile’s “Skyrocket,” ultra-high compression, 394 cubic-inch V-8. All 98 engines were rated at 330 brake horsepower, with the exception of the elitist Custom Sports Coupe which was fitted with the Starfire, ultra-high compression engine which was rated at 345 bhp.

A notch above the Holiday Sport Coupe, the Custom Sports Coupe placed an emphasis on the ‘sporty’ feeling, or as the brochure called it, “a sophisticated new luxury model with exciting sports car appeal!” The 98 version had bucket seats with “rich fabrics, trimmed in glove-soft Barcelona leather” (I wonder how that compared to the infamous “Corinthian leather” which, as it turned out, was just a marketing term). Like the Starfire, the 98 version included a full-length center console and console-mounted Hydra-Matic shifter.

Since it was the top-line Oldsmobile, the 98 series had the most technologically advanced items available, such as the Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, the Autronic Eye, an automatic headlight dimmer and Twilight Sentinel (a feature that automatically turned the headlights on and off via a light sensor and a delay timer, as controlled by the driver), and the highest-grade interior and exterior trim.

UPCOMING EVENTS: The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show at the America’s Center has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 11. We hope to see you there. Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy, mask up and Keep on Cruisin’!

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. “You’re Gonna Get Yours” or “My Oldsmobile 98” was a 1987 single by which American hip-hop group? (Better ask your grandkids about this one!)

2. December 26, 1963, what two Beatles songs were released in the United States, marking the beginning of ‘Beatlemania’?

3. What popular European sports car was introduced in 1961 and was produced until 1975?

ANSWERS

1. The song appeared on the 1987 debut album “Yo! Bum Rush the Show” by Public Enemy.

2. “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “I Saw Her Standing There”

3. The Jaguar XKE

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

