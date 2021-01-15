‘63 Oldsmobile 98 had great taillights!

Call it what you will. Some people like the Ferrari-based front grill of the 1955 Chevrolet, others are fascinated by the “coffin-nosed” front ends of the 800 series Cords of the mid-‘30s. I don’t know why, but some cars’ taillights seem to draw my attention.

One of my favorite examples were the ones exclusive to Oldsmobile’s flagship 98s of 1963. The 98 was the top dawg – the longest, heaviest and most powerful of all Oldsmobile models. One page of the 1963 Oldsmobile sales brochure touted the 98 calling it, “The long look of luxury,” and it certainly was.

Nearly across the board, fins, per se were steadily toning down in pretentiousness during the early to mid-‘60s, but the 1963 Oldsmobile’s modest fins were curvaceous and oversized, like the 98s themselves and the ruby jewels, which shined brightly after sundown and blended in very nicely with the contours of the 98’s rear-quarter panels.

It takes a strong engine to move a massive 4,241 pound vehicle, and that’s just Oldsmobile’s “shipping weight” – the car in as-built, no-option condition, rolling off the assembly line with all necessary vital fluids and just enough gas to get it off the transport truck upon delivery to the dealer.

98’s were powered by Oldsmobile’s “Skyrocket,” ultra-high compression, 394 cubic-inch V-8. All 98 engines were rated at 330 brake horsepower, with the exception of the elitist Custom Sports Coupe which was fitted with the Starfire, ultra-high compression engine which was rated at 345 bhp.