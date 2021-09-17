'64 Lincoln Continental was Jeremy’s childhood dream – finally realized!

What’s Jeremy’s Lincoln Continental worth today in its present condition? Jeremy didn’t disclose what he paid for it, so I’m sticking my neck out here. According to the description listed in The Old Cars Report Price Guide, Jeremy’s car is in no. 4 condition. “Good”: A drivable vehicle needing no or only minor work to be functional. Also, a deteriorated restoration or a poor amateur restoration. All components may need restoration to be “excellent” but the vehicle is mostly usable as-is.

This is a driver. It may be in the process of restoration or its owner may have big plans, but even from 20 feet way, there is no doubt that it needs a lot of help. All said, the OCRPG value for a 1964 Lincoln Continental sedan in number 4 condition is $6,740.00. Value guides aside, the true value of any given car is what the seller thinks it’s worth and what the buyer thinks it’s worth.

