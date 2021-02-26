‘68 Fleetwood was a land yacht for sure!

My regular OCC readers are familiar with my F.O.R.D. stories about cars that I have Found On the Road Driving. Today’s story is about a car that I found while I was driving on the road, but the car was not.

The car you see here caught my eye as soon as I pulled in to a local filling station to gas up my Cadillac DTS. I knew from a distance that it was either a 1967 or 1968 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special sedan. A closer look confirmed that it was a 1968 model, very similar to the 1967 but with a few minor cosmetic details to set it apart from the previous year’s models.

What first caught my eye on this particular car was the view from the side. The formal roof-line with rear-seat vent windows was a tipoff and the extended length, noticeable in the rear quarter panels, was what distinguished the Fleetwood Sixty Special from lesser Cadillac sedans. That wasn’t the only thing that was different, however.

The Fleetwood Sixty Special was just that... special. Meant for upper crust Cadillac buyers, the Fleetwood name always garnered flagship status among the ranks of ‘the standard of the world’ Cadillac devotees. Fleetwood was a luxury automobile by definition – “A car that provides increased levels of comfort, equipment, amenities, quality, performance, and status relative to regular cars for an increased price”... as told by a page from the 1968 Cadillac sales brochure.

Size-wise, the Fleetwood Sixty-Specials and Broughams were three and a half inches longer than the lesser Cadillac models including DeVilles, in wheelbase and overall length. You wouldn’t think 3½ inches would make a noticeable difference in a car measuring in at 19 feet, but take my word, it did and it does. The massive trunk on this Cadillac looks as if it could accommodate at least four or five stowaways to Ronnie’s Drive-In with ease and comfort!