‘68 Fleetwood was a land yacht for sure!

My regular OCC readers are familiar with my F.O.R.D. stories about cars that I have Found On the Road Driving. Today’s story is about a car that I found while I was driving on the road, but the car was not.
The car you see here caught my eye as soon as I pulled in to a local filling station to gas up my Cadillac DTS. I knew from a distance that it was either a 1967 or 1968 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special sedan. A closer look confirmed that it was a 1968 model, very similar to the 1967 but with a few minor cosmetic details to set it apart from the previous year’s models.
What first caught my eye on this particular car was the view from the side. The formal roof-line with rear-seat vent windows was a tipoff and the extended length, noticeable in the rear quarter panels, was what distinguished the Fleetwood Sixty Special from lesser Cadillac sedans. That wasn’t the only thing that was different, however.
The Fleetwood Sixty Special was just that... special. Meant for upper crust Cadillac buyers, the Fleetwood name always garnered flagship status among the ranks of ‘the standard of the world’ Cadillac devotees. Fleetwood was a luxury automobile by definition – “A car that provides increased levels of comfort, equipment, amenities, quality, performance, and status relative to regular cars for an increased price”... as told by a page from the 1968 Cadillac sales brochure.
Size-wise, the Fleetwood Sixty-Specials and Broughams were three and a half inches longer than the lesser Cadillac models including DeVilles, in wheelbase and overall length. You wouldn’t think 3½ inches would make a noticeable difference in a car measuring in at 19 feet, but take my word, it did and it does. The massive trunk on this Cadillac looks as if it could accommodate at least four or five stowaways to Ronnie’s Drive-In with ease and comfort!
FIN MAN FACTOID: The Fleetwood name had been used on Cadillac models dating back as far as 1935. Four door cars bearing the name Fleetwood, typically had longer wheelbases than Cadillac’s more common Series 62 and DeVille models. Prior to that the Fleetwood Metal Body Company, named after its founder Henry Fleetwood, of Penwortham, near Lancaster, England, had established a reputation of producing high quality bespoke automobiles on chassis from the likes of Bentley, Cadillac, Daniels Duesenberg Fiat, Isotta Fraschini, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Packard, Pierce-Arrow, Rolls Royce SGV and Stutz among others in England as well as its new home town of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania where the original building still stands. Fleetwood produced one-off bodies which graced cars owned by royalty of India and Japan, plus American presidents, and screen stars like Rudolph Valentino and others. After the Fisher Body Corporation purchased the Fleetwood Body Company in 1925, Fleetwood bodies were reserved exclusively for Cadillac. By 1929 General Motors had purchased the remaining stock holdings of the Fisher Body Corporation and so became the sole owner of both the Fisher and Fleetwood companies.
Fleetwood models for 1968 included the Sixty Special Sedan and Brougham and the limited production Seventy-Five Sedans, Limos and commercial chassis – the latter (which rode a 156” wheelbase), being sold to professional car makers for extra-length limos, hearses and ambulances.
The car shown on this page was the lowest-priced, entry level Fleetwood Sixty-Special four-door sedan. How do I know that? The up-scale Brougham came with a vinyl roof and rear seat folding foot rests as standard equipment... neither of which this car has. Typically, the lowest priced body style in most cars is the top seller, but this rule doesn’t necessarily apply to luxury cars like Cadillac. The Sixty-Special sedan had a manufacturer’s suggested base price of $6,583 in 1968 ($50,498 in 2021 dollars), and sold 3,300 copies. The Brougham, priced at $6,899, sold 15,300 units.
Powering the 4,795 pound Fleetwood Sixty-Special was a Cadillac 472 cubic inch (that’s 7.73 liters for all you millennials and newer in the audience) cast iron V-8 which produced 375 horsepower at 4,400 rpm. With a 10.5:1 compression ratio, you better believe it demanded premium gasoline at a whopping forty cents a gallon! But then, if you could afford a brand new Cadillac, who really cared?
As one might expect, the luxurious Cadillacs included many standard features, such as Hydra-Matic transmission; power steering, brakes and windows; heater and defroster; center armrests front and rear; electric clock; dual backup lamps and cornering lamps; light group; mirror group; trip odometer and more, that were extra cost on lesser makes.
Popular extra-cost options included an auxiliary (third note) horn at $16; automatic climate control ($516); Soft Ray tinted glass ($51); cruise control ($95); rear window defogger ($27); Guide-Matic headlight control ($51); headrests ($53); leather upholstery ($138); power door locks ($68); AM, AM/FM and AM/FM Stereo radios at $162, $168 and $288 respectively; six-way power front seat ($83); tilt-telescope steering wheel ($90); remote control trunk lock ($52); Twilight Sentinel ($32); white sidewall tires ($56 exchange). Two new options for 1968 were twin front and rear floor mats ($17) and front seat warmer priced at $95.
I was unable to reach the owner of this particular car so cannot give any background on it or other details. I was told he is having some repairs done and plans on getting the car road worthy again. There are many things cosmetically that need repair, including replacement of some exterior badging and fixing various areas of rust through that have tarnished its original Summit Gray Metallic exterior... but it is certainly doable. The interior is in relatively good shape, and although the burgundy fabric has seen it’s share of fading over the years, it remains free of unsightly wear and tear.
Prices for restoration of cars like this can run relatively high compared to the average Ford or Chevrolet. But this is no average car.
Cadillac was riding high in 1968, setting a fourth successive yearly sales record, despite a 21-day United Auto Workers shutdown in November, 1967 at the Fisher Body Fleetwood plant in Detroit.
Be sure to check out the photos accompanying this story, including more on this car, plus factory ads, color charts, catalog pages and more.
