‘77 Toronado XSR – What’s wrong with this picture?

The sporty Toronado was Oldsmobile’s entry in the full-sized, “personal luxury coupe” category, first produced in the 1966 model year. It was an instant hit with people eying the category, with its low and wide profile, long hood, short rear deck, luxurious interior and a powerful V-8 under the hood. Similar cars were the Buick Riviera, Ford Thunderbird and the Chrysler 300 letter series cars to name just a few. But the Toronado had something none of the others could offer – front wheel drive!
It was a revolutionary design, using a GM Turbo-Hydramatic-transaxle – the first American front wheel drive automobile since the 1937 Cord.
The Toronado was priced considerably higher than other Olds models. The factory suggested base price of the Toronado Brougham was $8,133, and that didn’t include any of the long list of options available at extra cost. The XSR, however, was priced at $11,132 – $3,000 above the base Toronado Brougham.
The first Toronado was powered by a 425 cubic-inch Rocket V-8, producing 385 horsepower! A 455 cubic-inch V-8 was offered later in the 1966 model year. All that power was transferred to the wheels by a Turbo-Hydromatic transmission via a Hy-Vo chain drive, a bulletproof chain which could handle crazy amounts of power with no adjustments necessary for the life of the car!
Answer to headline question
Only a Toronado Aficionado (that has a nice ring to it!), would be able to answer the “What’s wrong with this picture?” question posed in the headline of today’s story. And he, or she (I had to put that in to please my wife and two daughters), would likely be a member of the Archway Oldsmobile Club here in the St. Louis area. Still puzzled? The XSR as you see it in the photo was never offered to the public. One of the unique styling cues of the XSR (later shortened to XR) was its panoramic wraparound rear window with its extreme and sharp-cornered wraparound.