‘77 Toronado XSR – What’s wrong with this picture?

1977 Oldsmobile Toronado XSR

This photo of a 1977 Oldsmobile Toronado XSR was staged on the tarmac with a 1941-1949 fighter/bomber and aerial reconnaissance aircraft built for the United States Army Air Corps. Can you identify the name of the plane, the designated model number and the manufacturer? Answer at end of story.

Photo from a 1977 Oldsmobile showroom brochure.

The sporty Toronado was Oldsmobile’s entry in the full-sized, “personal luxury coupe” category, first produced in the 1966 model year. It was an instant hit with people eying the category, with its low and wide profile, long hood, short rear deck, luxurious interior and a powerful V-8 under the hood. Similar cars were the Buick Riviera, Ford Thunderbird and the Chrysler 300 letter series cars to name just a few. But the Toronado had something none of the others could offer – front wheel drive! 

It was a revolutionary design, using a GM Turbo-Hydramatic-transaxle – the first American front wheel drive automobile since the 1937 Cord.

The Toronado was priced considerably higher than other Olds models. The factory suggested base price of the Toronado Brougham was $8,133, and that didn’t include any of the long list of options available at extra cost. The XSR, however, was priced at $11,132 – $3,000 above the base Toronado Brougham.

The first Toronado was powered by a 425 cubic-inch Rocket V-8, producing 385 horsepower! A 455 cubic-inch V-8 was offered later in the 1966 model year. All that power was transferred to the wheels by a Turbo-Hydromatic transmission via a Hy-Vo chain drive, a bulletproof chain which could handle crazy amounts of power with no adjustments necessary for the life of the car!

FIN MAN factoid

Are you feeling a bit chilly after the week of January 15? January 1 through January 31, 1977, the contiguous U.S. average monthly minimum temperature was 12.52 °F, the coldest of any month since nationwide records were first compiled in 1895.

1977 was a good year for Oldsmobile and for my father, Charlie Kunz, who was selling new cars for Carlson Oldsmobile in Ladue, Missouri. He won a number of awards that year allowing my mother to be a stay-at-home-mom during my childhood years and which also allowed him to have a pleasure boating hobby. Dad’s former sales manager, Roger Adams, is still selling cars, working 40+ hour weeks at Bommarito Cadillac in St. Peters, MO. Roger and his wife, Judy, were also fellow boaters, like us, spending much of their summer weekends on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Answer to headline question

Only a Toronado Aficionado (that has a nice ring to it!), would be able to answer the “What’s wrong with this picture?” question posed in the headline of today’s story. And he, or she (I had to put that in to please my wife and two daughters), would likely be a member of the Archway Oldsmobile Club here in the St. Louis area. Still puzzled? The XSR as you see it in the photo was never offered to the public. One of the unique styling cues of the XSR (later shortened to XR) was its panoramic wraparound rear window with its extreme and sharp-cornered wraparound. 

More photos

Tri Power Trivia

1. Name the song and artist of the 1977 hit record with the lyrics, “Oh, big ol’ ___  ______ don’t carry me too far away”. (Fill in the blanks for the song title.) And can you name the artist?

2. What U.S. President was sworn in as the 39th President on January 20, 1977?

3. The world’s first personal computer was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show in Chicago. Was it the Datapoint 2200; the Commodore PET; the Altair 8800; or the Tandy TRS-80?

Answers

1. Jet Liner by the Steve Miller Band

2. Jimmy Carter

3. I’m probably opening a can of worms here because the answer may depend on who you talk to, but the Commodore PET was the “first successfully mass-marketed personal computer” after being revealed in January 1977 at the CES. However, it was back-ordered and not available until later that year.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

