A 1947 Chevrolet ‘fat fender’ found down under

It was the end of the week, and I still hadn’t come up with a subject car or truck for my next Old Car Column story. I try to have at least the subject car chosen by Wednesday so I can get a bit ahead of the game, and I still didn’t know what the story would be for a week from Sunday with a deadline of Monday at 5:00 p.m.

So here it was, Saturday morning at 3:19 a.m., just as I was about to doze off, and my phone beeps to inform me of an incoming message. Our son-in-law, Christopher Lunn, was attending “Meatstock”... a music and barbecue festival event in Melbourne, Australia, and there were a couple dozen special cars on display. He sent me pictures of four of them that he thought were especially interesting. Now bear in mind, it was 7:19 p.m. the next day in Melbourne, so why not wake your father-in-law up? After all, it is cars we’re talking about here, he won’t mind.

Well, that is true. Chris and our daughter Sabrina were asking questions about each of the four cars that Chris had sent. I honed in on the 1947 Chevy custom shown in the photo herein. I wish I could have seen more than just the front end, but that picture did reveal some interesting facts about the car... a fat fender forties custom Chevrolet.

First of obvious notice is that there lies a V-8 engine under the hood. Chevrolets of 1947 were powered by the “Stovebolt Six”, a 90-bhp engine that dated back to 1936. It was as reliable as mom’s Singer sewing machine, and just about as smooth and quiet. There was one and only one transmission offered – a three-speed manual with a column-mounted shift lever, or as we used to call them, “three-on-the-tree”.

Perched atop the V-8 in this custom street rod Chevy, is a pair of four-barrel carburettors — manufacturer unknown. The original six were fed by a Carter one-barrel. Two more noticeable mechanical features out front of the engine are an alternator and A/C compressor for comfortable cruising in Australia’s brutal summer heatwaves. Those, as well as other mechanical features, have been nicely chromed to enhance the looks under the hood.

Judging by the looks of the front end, including fenders, headlamps, bumper and grill, I would say this Chevy is relatively original in overall appearance. Most post-war cars were carry-over styles from before the war. U.S. production of consumer automobiles and other items were terminated during the war so that manufacturers could concentrate on military needs.

The front-on photo makes it rather difficult to identify the body style, other than it is not a convertible. The roof, what we are able to see of it, seems to be rather short which means it is more than likely a ‘business coupe’ which in the case of the 1947 model Chevrolets, did not have a back seat. These body styles were sometimes referred to as a ‘doctor’s coupe’ or ‘physician’s coupe’.

MSRPs ranged from a low of $1,160 for a Stylemaster 2-door business coupe to a high of $1,893 for a Fleetmaster 4-door, 8-passenger station wagon. The 2-door, 6-passenger Aero Sedan, an early ‘fastback’ body style, was far and away the most popular model with 159,407 being produced, nearly double the second-most popular body style.

Optional accessories were few and far between. Most post-war buyers were just happy to be able to buy a new car of any kind and not too particular about the make, model or convenience features. Included on the shortlist was a heater; white-wall tires; spotlight; fog lamps; cowl-mounted windshield washer; center bumper guards; deluxe steering wheel; deluxe push-button radio; wheel trim rings and a deluxe in-dash heater and defroster. That was pretty much it – take it or leave it.

The Aussie owner of this fine Chevy didn’t leave much to want. I’ll bet it has a modern sound system as well. Those am-only, single speaker factory radios left a lot to be desired when it came to ‘listening pleasure’. Just ask your local CMC Stereo dealer!

FIN MAN FACTOID: This from Motor Trend: “Fat Fender” is the descriptive term for cars, manufactured from 1935 to 1948 that featured large removable (non-integral) fenders.

