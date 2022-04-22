 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

A beautiful and rare car caught my attention at this year's Concours d'Elegance

1939 SS Jaguar

This 1939 SS Jaguar 2½ caught my attention from the minute I arrived at this year's show. The car is owned by Phillip Taxman.

Returning after a two-year sabbatical thanks to COVID-19 and its many variants, the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concours d’Elegance, took place on Easter Sunday. My personal experience dates back to the mid-‘80s when my wife and I entered the event for display only (not judging) of our ’63 Thunderbird Sports Roadster and 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville. In 2010 I began displaying my booth in support of SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show — an effort to create interest in collectible automobiles in order to keep the hobby thriving for generations to come.

After two years with no HCCM Easter shows, this year’s show was an important one. A total of just over 300 cars were entered, and the usual extras were back once again including the Chrysler Turbine car and the Model T club’s presentation of assembly of a Model T by five men in 15 minutes! A number of refreshment vendors were there including the ever-popular Pork kabob and fresh lemonade stand which had visitors lined up for most of the day. On the downside, the weather was far from perfect. Cool temperatures were made worse by continuous winds. Fortunately, the predicted rain held off until mid-afternoon and the club was prompt with awards just in time before the rain worsened.  

Arriving fashionably late, we set up the TKCS-STL tent was accompanied by volunteers Dillan and Eddie. Dillan brought Melody, and I brought along Bill Hannah, famed car builder and restorer from New Jersey. The booth was busy all day with visitors and readers of the Old Car Column who came by to greet us. Roy, our Beagle/Basset/Corgi mix and TKCS-STL official mascot and veteran of over 70 shows, was also in attendance.

Upon arrival, I spotted a car that caught my attention. It was a 1939 SS Jaguar 2½-litre Saloon. I was very impressed with the style of the car, including its low stance and elegant front-end styling cues. The car is owned by Phillip Taxman, a local vintage automobile connoisseur and racer who drives in many racing events each year in the Midwest. Phil will be racing his 1964 Jaguar XKE at the Indy SpeedTour, held at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway from June 17-19! This event will feature more than 400 vintage and historic race cars.

Fin Man Factoid: Extract from the speech of chairman and managing director, William, Lyons to the shareholders on Friday, October 11, 1935: "This new car, which is called the Jaguar, and has received a most enthusiastic reception from the whole of the trade and public, has been produced to an ideal. It has fulfilled all our most optimistic anticipations, for it was intended to produce a car of extremely high quality and performance, hitherto associated with only the most exclusive type of car, at a moderate price."

Tri-Power Trivia will return next week.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

