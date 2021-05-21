A great day as we visit John Cook’s garage!

Breakfast with the FIN MAN (Rollin’ With The FIN MAN IV) on Saturday, May 15, was everything we could have hoped for and more! Moderate temperatures, only light rain late in the day, a great group of people, a very satisfying meal and plenty of great ‘eye candy’ at John Cook’s garage!
Our first stop for the day was the Old 50 Cafe in the heart of Carlyle, Illinois. Old 50 Cafe is just what the name implies, and was a pleasant and welcome break from national chain restaurants and such. For the past eight years or so, Luli Useinihas owned and operated the country-style cafe assisted by his daughter, Nazimi, and manager and head server, Kathy.
After a great meal, we headed to John Cook’s garage, just a few blocks down the road from the cafe. As we pulled in, not only were John’s meticulously detailed cars on display inside the garage, but a number of John’s friends and acquaintances had shown up with their special cars parked out front.
John welcomed us with open arms and ended his greeting by telling us that we were welcome to open the doors and have a seat behind the wheels if we so desired – not something many collectible car owners often do.
Everyone enjoyed the day and two people had the chance to go for a top-down joy ride in a “modern sports car,” driven by the owner. Reported top speeds were in the three digit range!
It was a great day for everyone. While riding the bus, we listened to songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s under the direction of my ‘audio engineer’ for the day, my son, Jeff, at the controls of the Bluetooth speaker, a JBL Party in a Box – some guests attempting to sing along!
Special guests along for the tour included my son, Jeff Kunz, battery program coordinator for American Automobile Association (AAA) of Missouri. Also along for the ride was 15-year-old, Eddie, one of my Take a Kid to a Car Show volunteers, Bill Hannah, retired restoration expert for cars of the movies and television, and last but not least, Roy, our loveable, laid-back basset hound mix, and official TKCS-STL mascot – a veteran of over 70 car shows, cruises and other special events. Eddie, and sometimes Bill, were caretakers for Roy – making sure he got water and food. As you can see in the pics on the web, Roy hasn’t missed many meals in his lifetime. Our gentle and affectionate canine mascot will turn 12 in August of this year.
Upon returning to the Park & Ride lot in Spanish Lake, departing guests had nothing but good things to say about the event, including the new and modern school bus from First Student of Collinsville, Illinois, the generously-portioned and delicious meals at Old 50 Cafe and the fascinating cars on display at John Cook’s garage – many asking when we’ll do the next event. Not to worry, plans for the next one are in the works.
When I got home Saturday, there was a message from John Cook reading, “Your guests were all very nice and friendly. I felt like we had been friends. They were very respectful and I enjoyed our time together. You, of course, are always welcome and so are your tours. I think they liked the little handouts. Did you read the stories about the Bel Air and the Lincoln? I love those stories. Thanks for coming.”
Next week’s OCC will feature the 1948 Hudson Commander seen at John’s garage, and the fascinating story behind its restoration!
Until then, stay safe and healthy and Keep on Cruisin’!