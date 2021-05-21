A great day as we visit John Cook’s garage!

Breakfast with the FIN MAN (Rollin’ With The FIN MAN IV) on Saturday, May 15, was everything we could have hoped for and more! Moderate temperatures, only light rain late in the day, a great group of people, a very satisfying meal and plenty of great ‘eye candy’ at John Cook’s garage!

Our first stop for the day was the Old 50 Cafe in the heart of Carlyle, Illinois. Old 50 Cafe is just what the name implies, and was a pleasant and welcome break from national chain restaurants and such. For the past eight years or so, Luli Useinihas owned and operated the country-style cafe assisted by his daughter, Nazimi, and manager and head server, Kathy.

After a great meal, we headed to John Cook’s garage, just a few blocks down the road from the cafe. As we pulled in, not only were John’s meticulously detailed cars on display inside the garage, but a number of John’s friends and acquaintances had shown up with their special cars parked out front.

John welcomed us with open arms and ended his greeting by telling us that we were welcome to open the doors and have a seat behind the wheels if we so desired – not something many collectible car owners often do.

Everyone enjoyed the day and two people had the chance to go for a top-down joy ride in a “modern sports car,” driven by the owner. Reported top speeds were in the three digit range!

It was a great day for everyone. While riding the bus, we listened to songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s under the direction of my ‘audio engineer’ for the day, my son, Jeff, at the controls of the Bluetooth speaker, a JBL Party in a Box – some guests attempting to sing along!