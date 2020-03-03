2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

From its Italian appellation to its instant acceleration, Alfa Romeo’s ultra-high-performance SUV seems to generate initial skepticism in observers across the demographic spectrum.
My 9-year-old granddaughter, for example, whose interest in cars is right up there with her passion for watching paint dry, couldn’t help but notice the wide-tired, 20-inch-wheeled, quad-tailpiped, black-roofed, hood-vented, V-grilled, flared-fendered SUV parked in front of our house.
“What’s that car called?” she asked me.
“Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.”
She fixed me with a skeptical look.
“No, really, what’s it called.”
Then there’s my sexagenarian buddy, a man firmly ensconced in his long-held belief that a Chevy Chevelle SS is a hot-rod and that SUVs are trucks. After examining the Alfa’s go-fast appearance, he asked me: “How fast is it?”
“Zero-to-60 in three-and-a-half seconds.”
He fixed me with a skeptical look.
“No, really, how fast is it?”
Oh, ye of little faith!
Obviously, he’s been oblivious to the 21st-century automotive phenomenon of hot-rod SUVs -- BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, just to name a few. The talents of Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio Quadrifoglio -- QF to its friends -- elude him.
Lauded by mothership Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as “the fastest production SUV available in the U.S.,” Stelvio QF backs the boast with a record lap time (for an SUV) on Germany’s legendary Nürburgring circuit.
For 2020, this SUV is available in three basic versions: Stelvio, Stelvio Ti and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The first two are powered by a 2.0-liter, 280-hp turbo four. The QF we drove, on the other hand, boasts a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V-6 that snarls, burbles, blats and roars as it makes a breathtaking 505 hp and a pavement-powdering 443 lb.-ft. of torque. Via standard all-wheel drive, that Ferrari-derived six-pack’s controlled fury is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic.
Hammer the skinny pedal, and your spine is pressed into the leather and suede of QF’s bolstered-out-to-there sport buckets on a blurry mid-3’s trip to 60 mph.
Admittedly, we had some fun with this guy, which resulted in our realizing just 16 mpg in 125 miles of total driving, more in-town than on the highway. Last year, when we drove a virtually identical 2019 model, we did better: 19 mpg in 120 miles.
But there’s more here than speed. The Stelvio QF rides, handles, steers and brakes like a high-end sport sedan, despite its SUV reality. That sorcery is enabled via an athletic chassis whose drive modes include Dynamic, Normal and Advanced Efficiency (Sport, Normal and Eco in American English), plus -- and this is exclusive to QF in Stelvio’s heirarchy -- Race.
Our main driving complaint -- the same one we had last year -- is brake feel. With our Quadrifoglio’s optional Ultra High Performance Brembos (an $8,000 option!), the always-urgent braking feels needlessly grabby, even in routine driving.
Inside, Stelvio for 2020 gets a newly standard 8.8-inch infotainment display and Wi-Fi hotspot talent, along with a revised center floor console that, in our QF, was clad in matrix trim that also was featured on doors and dash. The screen is controlled via touch and with a console knob. Despite the upgrades, there remains a learning curve.
Room is good up front in fabulously supportive sport buckets while backseat room is doable if front passengers cut a break to the folks in the cheap seats. The cabin, however, exhibits a very firm ride regardless of drive mode and, perhaps exacerbated by the tread-alicious winter Pirellis our QF wore, notable interior noise.
But, boy, does this hot-rod look great -- V-grille, long-hood profile, 20-inch wheels, and sculpted lift gate over quad, coffee-can-size tailpipes. Our Quadrifoglio turned heads like Elvis at the 7-Eleven.
Well-heeled crossover buyers who want the convenience of an SUV with the thrill of a genuine driving machine -- and who are willing to take a on chance on Alfa’s sketchy reliability record -- will find a nifty blend of practicality and passion in the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.