2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

From its Italian appellation to its instant acceleration, Alfa Romeo’s ultra-high-performance SUV seems to generate initial skepticism in observers across the demographic spectrum.

My 9-year-old granddaughter, for example, whose interest in cars is right up there with her passion for watching paint dry, couldn’t help but notice the wide-tired, 20-inch-wheeled, quad-tailpiped, black-roofed, hood-vented, V-grilled, flared-fendered SUV parked in front of our house.

“What’s that car called?” she asked me.

“Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.”

She fixed me with a skeptical look.

“No, really, what’s it called.”

Then there’s my sexagenarian buddy, a man firmly ensconced in his long-held belief that a Chevy Chevelle SS is a hot-rod and that SUVs are trucks. After examining the Alfa’s go-fast appearance, he asked me: “How fast is it?”

“Zero-to-60 in three-and-a-half seconds.”

He fixed me with a skeptical look.

“No, really, how fast is it?”

Oh, ye of little faith!

Obviously, he’s been oblivious to the 21st-century automotive phenomenon of hot-rod SUVs -- BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, just to name a few. The talents of Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio Quadrifoglio -- QF to its friends -- elude him.

Lauded by mothership Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as “the fastest production SUV available in the U.S.,” Stelvio QF backs the boast with a record lap time (for an SUV) on Germany’s legendary Nürburgring circuit.