All rise for The Judge: A special GTO from Pontiac

I’ve been to a lot of car shows in my time, from local shows and cruises to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas six times. But I can count on one hand the number of special edition, Pontiac GTO The Judge cars I’ve seen.

Pontiac had become known for high performance since the introduction of the Bonneville model in 1957, primarily due to new leadership at Pontiac which included 42-year-old Semon “Bunkie” Knudsen, general manager, along with heads of engineering, E. M. Estes and John DeLorean.

Pontiac advertising gurus called the Bonneville “America’s No. 1 Road Car”. Only 630 examples were sold that first year (all were convertibles) and by the 1958 model year, the Bonneville became a flagship series of its own, adding a two-door hardtop. Knudsen and company immediately began creating a new image for Pontiac.

But let’s get back to the The Judge. GTOs were upscale models of the Tempest line which had graduated from ‘compact’ status to ‘mid-size’ by model year 1965. The Tempest lineup consisted of four distinct models: the base Tempest, the Tempest LeMans, LeMans Sport and GTO. Tempest/GTOs shared the same frame/body with other GM intermediates, including Chevrolet Chevelle, Buick Skylark and Oldsmobile Cutlass.

Much of GTO and The Judge bodies shared basic sheet metal with the Tempest, but with modifications in the front end and also slight changes aft. The Judge was basically the same as the GTO, but with specific striping and “The Judge” decals placed on the front fenders and rear deck spoiler. The Judge, a $337 option over the base GTO, included the 400 cubic-inch RAM AIR V-8, Rally II wheels, G70x14 black wall tires, rear deck spoiler, Judge stripes and decals, black textured grills, and a Hurst t-handle shifter on cars equipped with manual transmissions.

The 1970 GTO The Judge had a manufacturer’s suggested base price of $3,604 – equal to $25,460 in 2022 dollars. Add a healthy list of options, plus delivery and dealer prep, and that price could grow to well over four grand! Over the three model years of production, The Judge totaled 10,071 hardtops and 293 convertibles.

During its first year of production, the only color offered was Carousel Red, the color shown on the featured photo (although it really looked like a deep orange). Four additional colors were added after the first production year: Palladium Silver, Starlight Black, Bermuda Blue and Lucerne Blue.

Fin Man Factoid: From Hemmings Daily, a 1971 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible sold for $230,000 on Nov. 5, 2013.

As a young man in the early ‘70s, I couldn’t fathom two of my favorite GM automobile marques, Pontiac and Oldsmobile, disappearing from existence. Both succumbed to the folding of General Motors as a result of the Chapter 11 reorganization on February 6, 2010 – 12 years ago.

Check out this story on the web at stltoday.com/lifestyles/autos/ for more photos, all in full color!

UPCOMING EVENTS: SUNDAY, SUNDAY, EASTER SUNDAY!! After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri will once again be presenting its Concour’s d’Elegance car show in Forest Park on the upper parking lot of the Muny Opera in Forest Park. This is a “don’t miss” all-day event, and one of the largest shows of 25 year and older cars in the St. Louis area, and one at which I have set up our TKCS-STL booth since 2009. It is an open air sun, rain, sleet or snow event with food and beverage vendors having a wide variety of items including specialties like the pork kabobs and fried Oreo cookies! The ‘Fin Man Posse’ and I look forward to seeing you at our booth, located between the HCCM’s space and the food vendors.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.