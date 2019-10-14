I was driving through Collinsville the other day when my OCR (Old Car Radar) suddenly kicked in. I can’t explain why, because the car that caught my attention was definitely not a “classic” nor was it especially interesting. The car was a Ford Probe.
Now the mere mention of the word “probe” will get a rise from baby boomers like me, and most of my readers. Don’t be alarmed — I’m not talking medical stuff here, and no latex gloves are involved. If you don’t mind me making you feel a bit old, however, let me tell you that the 1994 and earlier Ford Probes (and there are obviously some still on the road), now qualify for historic motor vehicle plates in most states as they have reached the ripe old age of 25 years.
I was actually surprised to learn that the Ford Probe was in production for nine model years, 1989 through 1997. A good friend of ours, Don Lawson, purchased a brand new 1992 model and was very proud of it. With a “head-turning” ranking of about 3 on a scale of 1 to 10, the Probe was not unattractive, just somewhat ordinary for its time. During the mid-‘80s, to mid-‘90s, there were a great number of similarly-styled hatchbacks on the market, both home-grown and imported. I once owned a 1983 Mitsubishi Cordia which had roughly the same style and proportions as the Probe.
Probes were powered by either a 2.2 liter, four-cylinder, 110 horsepower or 3.0 liter, V-6 producing 140-145 horsepower. Five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions were offered. A turbo-charged, ohc in-line four was also on the menu. This engine produced 145 horsepower.
You have to look closely to distinguish the first generation Ford Probe from the second. In 1993, designer Mimi Vandermolen tweaked the first gen model with minor exterior updates, but a significant reworking of the interior with the interests of female drivers was taken into consideration. A 1992 Businessweek article credited the Probe’s streamlined knobs and door handles, lightweight trunk door and lowered front end to Vandermolen’s interest in improving the driving experience for women. Her design process included asking her male designers to wear fake fingernails and threatening to make them wear skirts while getting in and out of the car.
I can’t say that in 20-plus years of attending car shows, I have ever seen one Ford Probe on the show field. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t in the near future now that they have achieved “historic motor vehicle” status!
FIN MAN FACTOID: The Probe was the result of Ford’s collaboration with its longtime Japanese partner, Mazda, and both generations of Probe were derived from the front-wheel drive Mazda G platform that underpinned the Mazda Capella. The Probe succeeded the Ford EXP, while the instrument cluster of the first-generation Probe and pop-up headlight mechanisms were borrowed from the FC RX-7.