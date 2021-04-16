 Skip to main content
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Beautiful Buick Skylark is part of the John Cook collection!
Beautiful Buick Skylark is part of the John Cook collection!

Fin Man Automotive Historian Bill Hannah (left) and The Fin Man (right) take a break after reviewing John Cook’s fifteen-car collection in Carlyle, Illinois.

The 1962 Buick Special Skylark convertible shown here belongs to John Cook and is on display in his garage. The Skylark was the top of the compact Special line – the second year of the compact Special cars, and the first of the compact Buicks to offer a convertible. John purchased this beauty from the Leake Auction in Oklahoma City five years ago. Before he could drive it off, another buyer offered to buy it from him for $1,000 over what John had paid for it. As you can see, John turned down the offer.

The Skylark was an upscale trim level from the base Specials and included a 215 cubic-inch, V-8 aluminum motor with a Carter four-barrel carb, producing 190 horsepower. Other extras included a padded dash, turbine wheel covers, heater and defroster, rear courtesy lamps and a Skylark specific steering wheel. John’s Skylark is painted in Camelot Rose Metallic paint.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Motor Trend named the Buick Special (6-cylinder models) Car of the Year for 1962.

1962 was a banner year for the Buick Division of General Motors. Deliveries for the calendar year totaled 415,892, and model year production was 400,150 gaining Buick sixth place among American car manufacturers. The compact Special (including the upscale Skylark shown here), was a shining star gaining 65 percent over sales of the previous year.

UPCOMING EVENTS: You’ve seen my stories covering a number of John Cook’s pristine cars – now you have the opportunity to meet John in person and see his cars first hand by joining us at the upcoming, and first, Rolling Breakfast with the Fin Man!Details have been finalized as follows. The date is Saturday, May 15. Bus boarding will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at the Flying J Truck Stop in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, at the intersection of I-270 and Illinois Route 111. The bus will leave promptly at nine! Free parking will be available at the Flying J. We will return to the truck stop at approximately 6:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $40 each person and include breakfast or lunch items (from a limited menu) at the Old Route 50 Cafe. I have only three rules:

  • Your temperature will be taken upon boarding the bus.
  • Face masks must be worn while riding the bus.
  • Please leave your partisan, political opinions at home when you walk out the door!

Tri-Power Trivia

1. What were the three, full-size model names for 1962.

2. “Daddy had a Buick” (and Mama loved to ride), was a song by what country artist?

3. Who knocked out whom in the first round in Chicago, for the boxing world title in 1962?

Answers:

1. LeSabre, Invicta and Electra 225

2. A 1993 country hit by Robert Earl Keen

3. Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson two minutes into the first round of the fight.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

