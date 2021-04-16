Beautiful Buick Skylark is part of the John Cook collection!

The 1962 Buick Special Skylark convertible shown here belongs to John Cook and is on display in his garage. The Skylark was the top of the compact Special line – the second year of the compact Special cars, and the first of the compact Buicks to offer a convertible. John purchased this beauty from the Leake Auction in Oklahoma City five years ago. Before he could drive it off, another buyer offered to buy it from him for $1,000 over what John had paid for it. As you can see, John turned down the offer.

The Skylark was an upscale trim level from the base Specials and included a 215 cubic-inch, V-8 aluminum motor with a Carter four-barrel carb, producing 190 horsepower. Other extras included a padded dash, turbine wheel covers, heater and defroster, rear courtesy lamps and a Skylark specific steering wheel. John’s Skylark is painted in Camelot Rose Metallic paint.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Motor Trend named the Buick Special (6-cylinder models) Car of the Year for 1962.

1962 was a banner year for the Buick Division of General Motors. Deliveries for the calendar year totaled 415,892, and model year production was 400,150 gaining Buick sixth place among American car manufacturers. The compact Special (including the upscale Skylark shown here), was a shining star gaining 65 percent over sales of the previous year.

