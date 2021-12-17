Bird-watching: 1957 Ford Thunderbird

The first time I saw this bird it was driving the opposite direction as I was on Illinois Route 50 in Fairview Heights, Illinois. But on this day at the grocery store, I had an opportunity to check it out up close, and I didn’t even need binoculars to get a good look at it!

I grabbed a few quick pics and dropped a note on the front seat, leaving my contact information and reason for wanting to talk to the owner about the car. A few days later I got a call from JoAnn Oakley. We spoke for a time that night and JoAnn told me much about her car and invited me to come out to Okawville, Illinois to see it and learn more. The next Saturday, I drove to meet JoAnn and her husband, Harry, at their place of business, Oakley Services, Inc.

Most of the cars I chase down for a story involve a short drive and generally take all of about 20 or 30 minutes for an interview with the owner. On this day, however, I drove 35 miles to Okawville, a town with a population of roughly 1,400 people... and I spent nearly four hours with JoAnn and Harry.