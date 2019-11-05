It may be a crossover -- a category that is, after all, all the rage in the 21st century -- but the big three-row Enclave, from the perspective of traditional Buick virtues, is really among the most Buick-y of contemporary Buicks.
Boasting traditional Tri-Shield characteristics of imposing size, cushy ride, quiet ambience and handsome haberdashery, En- clave makes a direct connection to Buick's storied past in that it unapologetically prizes plush pampering over pulsating performance.
But Enclave also is aware it's not 1950 anymore, and even the most sedate new-vehicle buyer might occasionally enjoy a dash of daring. So, in addition to its familiar trims of Preferred, Essence, Premium and Avenir, Enclave for 2020 has embraced a bit of sportiness in the form of a new Sport Touring edition.
Now, don't misunderstand. Enclave, with its Sport Touring decor, hasn't gone off the reservation. There are no performance-enhancing features in this ST package. It's all eye candy.
More to the point, the Enclave Sport Touring package, a $2,795 option available on Enclave's Essence trim, consists of a unique Sport grille with body-color surround and 20-inch bright machined aluminum wheels that show contrasting Satin Graphite pockets.
And there you have it. No power perks, but just a dash of dashing haberdashery.
Oh, sure, the "sporty" Enclave Sport Touring is likely to be roundly ignored by that guy in the Dodge Durango SRT, but your canasta partner will be quite impressed.
Otherwise, all the virtues that make Enclave, in all its iterations, endearing to those seeking a family-friendly, three-row, seven-passenger crossover can be found in the new Sport Touring edition.
And, as long as it was at it, Buick made a few other 2020 Enclave changes as well, including styling tweaks to Avenir and tech enhancements across the line.
The latter includes Buick’s next-generation infotainment system. This new 8-inch touchscreen interface comes standard on all trim levels and offers such available features as connected navigation, SiriusXM 360L, which combines satellite and streaming for more channels, a new HD Rear Vision Camera, HD Surround Vision and a new four-way power-lumbar seat adjuster with driver and front passenger massage feature that's standard on the Premium and Avenir trims.
When it comes to exterior changes, the big news is the aforementioned Sport Touring, but the top-of-the-line Avenir can claim a sleeker appearance for model year 2020 with a lower-body panel that matches the rest of the exterior, creating a smoother overall look.
Oh, and three newly available exterior colors round out Enclave's 2020 updates: Champagne Gold Metallic, Rich Garnet Metallic (Avenir only) and Dark Moon Blue Metallic.
What hasn't changed is Enclave's copious interior room and hushed on-road demeanor.
Also unchanged is Enclave's greasy stuff. Regardless of trim, every Enclave, including the new Sport Touring, is powered by a 310-hp V-6 that's managed exclusively by a nine-speed automatic. In standard guise, that auto-shifter sends power to the front wheels. However, all-wheel drive is available on all trims save the base Preferred, which is a front-driver only.
The 2020 Buick Enclave, in all its iterations, is in showrooms now. Prices start at $41,195 for the front-drive Preferred, $45,990 for a front-drive Essence equipped with the Sport Touring package. Of course, the buyer who prefers even more luxury and numerous additional perks can push the bottom line of an Enclave north of 60 grand with a loaded, all-wheel drive Avenir.