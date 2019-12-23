2020 Buick Encore GX: Brand’s fourth crossover fills gap between small Encore, larger Envision

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With crossover SUVs more popular than Bing Crosby at Christmastime -- roughly 100 currently are on offer in the U.S. (crossovers, not Crosbys) -- Buick figures it can’t go wrong offering yet another one.

Furthermore, the Buick suits figure if that new crossover also happens to nicely plug a notably large size-gap in Buick’s crossover lineup, all the better.

Thus we get the 2020 Buick Encore GX, which will be the fourth crossover in the Tri-Shield’s line of E-commerce crossovers, which includes Encore, Envision and Enclave.

Although Buick has yet to release dimensional specs for the new Encore GX, we do know that, in Buick’s crossover lineup, it will slot between the diminutive Encore and the nearly 16-inch longer Envision. When it arrives, Encore GX will share its basic platform with the upcoming, and equally new, Chevy Trailblazer.

Like Trailblazer, which itself is set to arrive in Chevy showrooms in the first quarter of next year, the Buick Encore GX will offer a pair of diminutive turbocharged engines -- a 1.2-liter three-cylinder and a 1.3-liter three-cylinder.