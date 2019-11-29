Near the top of the list of my top 10 favorite grills is the 1950 Buick. Following a series of model years in which Buick used a similarly-toothed grill design, the 1950 was the only one in which the vertical bars flowed down and over the bumper making for a very dramatic “waterfall look.” Consumer Reports commented that “a toothbrush for the dentures comes extra.” I think the car shown here needs a trip to the dentist!
Buicks for 1950 came in three model series – the entry level Special, mid-level Super and the top-of-the-line Roadmaster. All three models were powered by Buick’s Fireball straight-eight, cast- iron engines. The Special had 248 cubic-inches of displacement and produced 110 horsepower at 3,600 rpm. Super engines had a displacement of 363.3 and a horsepower rating of 124. Roadmasters were powered by a 320.2 cubic inch engine, producing 152 horsepower. Special and Super engines had solid or “mechanical” lifters while Roadmasters used quieter, hydraulic lifters.
In order to transfer that power to the rear, Specials and Supers came with a standard shift, 3-speed manual transmission with column-mounted shifter. Buick’s venerable Dynaflow automatic was offered as an option on the two lower level models, but came standard on Roadmasters.
Some of the options available on lesser models were standard on Roadmasters. The convertible Roadmasters came equipped with hydraulically-operated power windows and seats.
If you are wanting to start off the2020 Cruisin’ season at Chuck-A-Burger in style, you can pick up a perfectly restored, number one Roadmaster convertible for somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000. But prices vary wildly on a car of which few were originally made. You might think the “beater” you see here is worthless due to its deteriorated condition. But if it has the right mechanical and body parts that are restorable, it may be worth a few thousand dollars to the right buyer. And then there’s the custom, ‘rat rod’ example I found on the internet, that has an appraised value of $391,480! Underneath its rusty-patina hood lies a 353-horsepower Chevrolet LS7 engine and 4L85E automatic transmission and a completely new chassis.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Michael Nesmith of The Monkees recorded a song called “Dynaflow” for his 2006 solo album Rays.
Here is a beautifully restored 1950 Roadmaster convertible. You could pick up one like this for somewhere just south of $100,000. Christmas is closer than you think! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
This car's interior needs more than just a little TLC! This car takes the term "rag top" seriously! Do you know what those cords on the back of the seats are called? They are known as "robe cords" and were used to hang heavy blankets for winter use by the back seat passengers. As car heaters got better, the backseat robe wasn't needed and the robe cord was eliminated. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
This is Buick's color palette for 1949-50. It has 20 colors from which to choose including black not illustrated. Trivia answer: The hood ornament, or mascot, is not correct. The original would have been the easily-recognized Buick "gun sight" ornament with the ring around the center. This appears to be an early Chevrolet mascot. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
Here is a bonus trivia question for you. What is wrong with this picture? (Answer in caption of next photo.) Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
Would you pay nearly $400,000 for a car that looks like this? Apparently someone did! Talk about your 'sleeper' at the red light! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
Beneath this car's well-worn hulk lies the heart of a modern high-powered beast! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
A modern, high-powered V-8 and all the rest that goes with it, gets this rat rod moving very quickly! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
The appraisal sheet for the super rat car. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
