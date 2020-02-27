Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cadillac's new three-row crossover is an assault on the conventional wisdom that maintains "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy."

In automotive terms, GM's luxury division has done exactly that. With XT6, Cadillac has taken the Chevy out of the blue-collar milieu while, at the same time, taking the blue-collar out of the Chevy.

The all-new 2020 Cadillac XT6, like GM stable mates GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, shares its basic platform with the Chevy Traverse. However, you'd need the observational powers of Sherlock Holmes to realize that Traverse and XT6 are related.

While Traverse, for example, rides a wheelbase that stretches 120.9 inches, XT6 rides a shorter, 112.7-inch wheelbase. And while Traverse, in its capacity as a widest-possible-appeal Chevy, seeks to please as many shoppers as it can with seven different trim levels, the Caddy figures. "Go big or go home." So XT6 limits itself to just two tony trims: Premium Luxury and Sport, the former available with front- or all-wheel drive, the latter with all-wheel drive only.

We drove a Premium Luxury AWD, whose Chevy-shared greasy stuff was convincingly camouflaged in white-tie-and-tails haberdashery. In XT6's handsome styling -- frill-free Caddy grille, lean flanks showing 20-inch wheels and a sculpted rump in which sharply drawn vertical taillights, in a clever nod to Cadillac's storied past, provide just a hint of a "fin" -- there's an understated elegance that eschews garish gewgaws in favor of stylish subtlety.