Cadillac's new three-row crossover is an assault on the conventional wisdom that maintains "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy."
In automotive terms, GM's luxury division has done exactly that. With XT6, Cadillac has taken the Chevy out of the blue-collar milieu while, at the same time, taking the blue-collar out of the Chevy.
The all-new 2020 Cadillac XT6, like GM stable mates GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, shares its basic platform with the Chevy Traverse. However, you'd need the observational powers of Sherlock Holmes to realize that Traverse and XT6 are related.
While Traverse, for example, rides a wheelbase that stretches 120.9 inches, XT6 rides a shorter, 112.7-inch wheelbase. And while Traverse, in its capacity as a widest-possible-appeal Chevy, seeks to please as many shoppers as it can with seven different trim levels, the Caddy figures. "Go big or go home." So XT6 limits itself to just two tony trims: Premium Luxury and Sport, the former available with front- or all-wheel drive, the latter with all-wheel drive only.
We drove a Premium Luxury AWD, whose Chevy-shared greasy stuff was convincingly camouflaged in white-tie-and-tails haberdashery. In XT6's handsome styling -- frill-free Caddy grille, lean flanks showing 20-inch wheels and a sculpted rump in which sharply drawn vertical taillights, in a clever nod to Cadillac's storied past, provide just a hint of a "fin" -- there's an understated elegance that eschews garish gewgaws in favor of stylish subtlety.
We liked it.
Inside, our highly optioned Premium Luxury looked every bit the upscale vehicle it aspires to be. In addition to such standard perks as panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, power-folding third row and heated seats and heated steering wheel, our car added such perks as a suede headliner, semi-aniline leather, GM's nifty "Rear Camera Mirror," upgraded Bose Performance Series audio, high-def surround-view camera . . . there's more, but you get the idea.
Standard safety stuff includes Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Auto Emergency Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Change, Blind Zone and Rear Cross Traffic alerts and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.
Drivers who would like tighter hand-holding from XT6 can add Enhanced Auto Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise, Advanced Auto Parking Assist with Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Head-up Display, Reverse Auto Braking, Night Vision and Hitch Guidance/Hitch View.
We had most of it.
XT6's blue-collar connection becomes evident only in its 3.6-liter V-6, whose naturally aspirated 310 hp is shared with Traverse. Nonetheless, the also-shared nine-speed automatic does a fine job of managing that more-than-adequate power, trading gears smoothly and happily downshifting on demand when the skinny pedal is depressed. Meanwhile, handling is of the confidence-inspiring, no-surprises variety while the cabin is nicely hushed in cruising mode.
Adding to the good vibes in our Premium Luxury was a quartet of available drive modes, including Tour (which makes this guy a front-driver for fuel savings), AWD, Sport (quicker throttle and steering response) and Off-Road (but don't plan on doing any boulder crawling).
We realized 17 mpg in just over 100 miles of mostly city driving. We usually drove in the AWD mode since our week with XT6 saw both snow and copious amounts of rain.
Room is marvelous up front and quite accommodating in the middle row. The third row is doable for average-stature adults, but it takes some flexibility to get back there.
Yeah, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 takes the country out of the country boy and, if pushed, can ring the register at city-slicker prices. Our Premium Luxury AWD based at $55,690 but, by the time we finished adding the Platinum, Tech and Driver Assist packages, along with the rest of the $15,895 in options we had, we were looking at a bottom line of $71,585.
That's pretty exclusive country.