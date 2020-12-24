Chevrolet Bel Air: Suddenly it’s 1957 again!

Three weeks ago I did a story about a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air owned by Clifford Benz of Belleville, Illinois. Within that story, I referred to the “Tri-Five” Chevys: the 1955, ‘56 and ‘57 models, which are a trio of highly desirable (and to many collectors, highly coveted) model years for ‘50s Chevrolets. Today I bring you another story about one of those three fabulous Chevrolets, a 1957 Bel Air four-door sedan.
Unlike Cliff’s ‘55 which was, as far as anyone could tell from the outside, a totally stock model (however, under the hood, including the chassis, several significant modifications had been made to improve creature comfort, performance and handling), the car I bring you today has been restored with just one thing in mind: originality. The car shown here has just 86,000 original miles on it since new! It has had one repaint in the factory colors of India ivory over canyon coral. However, the balance of the car is just a well-preserved and unmodified vehicle nicely optioned out.
This car is equipped with the optional 283 cubic-inch V-8 engine. Nineteen fifty-seven was the first year for the 283.
The sighting of this car was one for which my acute OCR (old car radar) was responsible, but admittedly, it was not hard to notice, sitting out front of Cope Marine at 1725 West U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. Naturally, I had to stop in and get the scoop.
Come to find out, Ken Cope, owner of Cope Marine, and I have much in common, although he’s just a kid… born 10 days after me (never mind the year!). Ken and I both grew up around boats as well as cars – particularly vintage American automobiles, of which Ken owns a number.
Ken has owned this car for five years and told me that he really wasn’t in the market for another car, but this one came along as part of an estate of a family friend. Over the five years that he has owned it, he kept up the routine maintenance, changing fluids, fixing burned out bulbs, etc. but did nothing more. And, that’s the nice thing about this particular car... it is a normal, low mileage 1957 Chevrolet, Bel Air.
ABOUT THIS CAR: It is a six-passenger, Bel Air four-door sedan, model number 2403. While the standard engine for all Chevrolets (other than Corvette) is a 235 cubic-inch in-line six producing 140 horsepower, this one is fitted with the 283, V-8, 2-barrel carb which bumped the base price up by $100, to $2,390 and bumped the horsepower up to 180. (Early production ‘57 Chevys had the 265 cubic-inch, 162 hp V-8 carried over from the 1955-56 models. Also, later in the year, a Turboglide automatic was introduced.) Five other versions of the 283 engine were available with various carburetors including four-barrels, two four-barrels and fuel injection. The top-of-the-line fuelie produced 283 horsepower and is highly collectible today in any Chevrolet, but the fact is, very few non-Corvette Chevrolets were equipped with that engine.
Shifting this car is accomplished by Chevrolet’s Powerglide, two-speed automatic transmission – a smooth and reliable gearbox – but off-the-line performance was not the greatest.
Ken Cope’s Bel Air has had one repaint several years ago in the original colors of India ivory over canyon coral. The engine in this car runs well and doesn’t smoke or use oil! The interior is original and in very good condition. The only upgrades Ken had installed were new carpets and a retro-style AM radio with Bluetooth capability. The tires are new and the spare and jack are in place and in good condition. Ken wanted to make sure this car is ready to go with nothing needing repair.
Chevrolet offered a fairly generous selection of performance, appearance and convenience options for the day. Many on this car, such as back-up lights; parking brake signal light; license plate frames; heater and defroster; dual electric windshield wipers and much more, are standard equipment on today’s cars. Other available amenities included power steering ($70); power brakes ($38) and manual, push-button and signal-seeking AM radios.
Production totals for the 1957 Bel Air four-door sedan came in at 254,331 just 6,000 behind the lesser model 210 four-door sedan, priced just $6 less than the much dressier Bel Air! Go figure.
FIN MAN FACTOID: The year 1957 was a very close one for arch rivals Ford and Chevrolet, and a battle right down to the finish. While Chevrolet outsold Ford for the calendar year by a scant 136 sales, Ford actually produced more 1957 model year vehicles than did Chevy. On another note, Chevrolet advertised that at 283 horsepower, its fuel-injected 283 V-8 was the first American car engine to produce one horsepower per cubic inch of displacement.
By the way, there is one other big difference between this Bel Air four-door sedan and Cliff Benz’s 1955. Cliff plans to hold onto his until the end, but you can buy this ‘57! Ken has it priced firm at $21,500 which he claims is $5-10k below comparable models currently on the market. You be the judge.
This is a very fine-looking original car – one that will turn heads wherever it goes.
I hope you and yours are enjoying a wonderful holiday season 2020. Please take the advice of our medical experts, and stay safe and healthy as you cruise into 2021.
Stay tuned right here for updates on FIN MAN events during the coming months of 2021.