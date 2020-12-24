Chevrolet Bel Air: Suddenly it’s 1957 again!

Three weeks ago I did a story about a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air owned by Clifford Benz of Belleville, Illinois. Within that story, I referred to the “Tri-Five” Chevys: the 1955, ‘56 and ‘57 models, which are a trio of highly desirable (and to many collectors, highly coveted) model years for ‘50s Chevrolets. Today I bring you another story about one of those three fabulous Chevrolets, a 1957 Bel Air four-door sedan.

Unlike Cliff’s ‘55 which was, as far as anyone could tell from the outside, a totally stock model (however, under the hood, including the chassis, several significant modifications had been made to improve creature comfort, performance and handling), the car I bring you today has been restored with just one thing in mind: originality. The car shown here has just 86,000 original miles on it since new! It has had one repaint in the factory colors of India ivory over canyon coral. However, the balance of the car is just a well-preserved and unmodified vehicle nicely optioned out.

This car is equipped with the optional 283 cubic-inch V-8 engine. Nineteen fifty-seven was the first year for the 283.

The sighting of this car was one for which my acute OCR (old car radar) was responsible, but admittedly, it was not hard to notice, sitting out front of Cope Marine at 1725 West U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. Naturally, I had to stop in and get the scoop.

Come to find out, Ken Cope, owner of Cope Marine, and I have much in common, although he’s just a kid… born 10 days after me (never mind the year!). Ken and I both grew up around boats as well as cars – particularly vintage American automobiles, of which Ken owns a number.